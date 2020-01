You need to get you beauty sleep to look young for a longer time. Try to sleep for at least 7 to 8 hours every night. @Shutterstock

Fine lines and wrinkles are a normal part of growing old. Yet, the first appearance of a wrinkle in your face is enough to send you into panic mode. Everybody wants to look young and beautiful This search for everlasting youth has been going on from ancient times. That is why the anti-ageing industry is booming. Today, there are many products in the market that claim to improve skin elasticity, fade away fine lines and wrinkles and give you a radiant youthful look. Salons and spas across the world promise the same thing. But, as we all know, most beauty products and treatments come with chemicals that may be harmful in the long run.

But if you take some time out and follow a sensible beauty regimen, you can easily delay your skin’s ageing process and look younger for a longer time. Nature is full of ingredients that can make you look young. Let us take a look at how exactly you can do that.

Lemon

This citrus fruit has amazing anti-ageing benefits. Just squeeze a few drops and apply on your face. Wash it off after half an hour. You can also add a teaspoon of honey to it for added benefit. Regular use will fade away those fine lines and you will have a fresh and youthful radiance.

Sleep well

You need to get your beauty sleep to look young for a longer time. Try to sleep for at least 7 to 8 hours every night. This will not only prevent the early appearance of wrinkles but also prevent dark circles. Lack of sleep can make you look haggered and old. It takes a toll on your body and it is immediately apparent on your face.

Work on your circulation

Improved circulation will help you look young. You can do this by applying a paste of turmeric and gram four to your face for half an hour every day. Another way of stimulating circulation is to gently tap your face with your fingertips for a few minutes every day. This is a great anti-ageing technique. This will work wonders and keep you looking fresh and young always.