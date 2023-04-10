Anti-Ageing Tips: How To Prevent Premature Ageing After Early Symptoms?

Your body changes as you age. How your body looks and performs will change as you age. Your skin and face are the first parts of your body to show signs of ageing. However, you can do things to maintain a younger-looking skin, like adjusting your diet, using sunscreen, staying hydrated, and including some powerful ingredients. Dr Anupama Bisaria (Dermatologist) shares four tips to prevent ageing after early symptoms.
Reasons that cause premature ageing
The leading cause of wrinkles and premature ageing is sun damage. In addition, your skin can age prematurely due to UV ray damage.
Due to dehydration, your body doesn't have enough water to function correctly. In addition, your body loses water daily due to breathing, perspiration, urination, and bowel movements. Therefore, you must maintain proper hydration for your body to function correctly.
Smokers develop wrinkles more quickly and more deeply. In addition, to chemicals in cigarette smoke, your skin is subjected to oxidative stress, which results in dryness, wrinkles, and other early ageing symptoms.
You may experience bodily effects from sustained high mental and emotional stress levels. For example, stress causes your body to go into an inflammatory response, accelerating your skin's ageing process.
Don't Skip Sunscreen
Wearing sunscreen is a fantastic strategy to maintain healthy skin and avoid age spots and discolouration.
So go for the sunscreen at least with an SPF of 30.
Switch to a more hydrating sunscreen cream instead of alcohol-containing sunscreen, which might dry your skin.
Instead, search for sunscreens that contain antioxidants to protect the collagen in your skin.
Moisturize Your Skin
To keep your skin hydrated, apply moisturiser every morning or before bed.
As a result, wrinkles may look more noticeable on dry skin.
Include Powerful Anti-Ageing Ingredients
Retinoids are compounds of vitamin A (retinol) or its byproducts (such as tretinoin). It has been demonstrated that topical retinoids, such as tretinoin, increase cell turnover, potentially reversing specific premature ageing symptoms by lowering fine lines and wrinkles.
One of the most potent antioxidants is vitamin C. This skincare component defends the skin from UVA and UVB radiation and prevents free radical damage. Moreover, it might promote collagen formation, lighten the skin, increase skin firmness, and minimize fine lines and wrinkles.
Bakuchiol can increase collagen synthesis to smooth out wrinkles and fine lines and increase skin firmness and elasticity for more youthful-looking skin.
Changes in your lifestyle
The fundamental step to slow the ageing process is getting at least 7-8 hours of sleep each night.
Try to include nutrients like dark chocolate and low-sugar foods, and avoid sugary foods.
Harmful habits like smoking and drinking must be avoided as they can devastate our general health and well-being and damage our skin and entire body system.
Instead, include antioxidant-rich foods such as seeds, colourful vegetables, and fruits like watermelon, oranges, and papaya.