Ageing is a natural process. You can’t escape it, but you can delay it. Or like it’s said that you can age gracefully. If that’s what you want, then there are many everyday habits you probably want to get rid of. There is no secret or magical anti-ageing potion. Some unhealthy habits impact your body, and also accelerate ageing. So, if you want those fine lines and wrinkles to not show on your face, make sure you treat your body right. If you are looking to save your youth for a bit longer, following are the lifestyle changes that you need to make right away.

Too much screen-time

If you’re worried about harmful UV rays coming from sun, then you need to know about the blue light emission from phones and computers. If you are glued to screens and think some products can save your skin, you are wrong. Blue light emitted from screen is as damaging as UV rays. It destroys the youthful cells under the skin causing premature ageing and wrinkles. Limit your screen-time or invest in a product that can filter these rays for you.

Being a smoker

You may do it look cool or have developed a bad habit over the years, smoking is not good for your skin. It slows down anti-ageing process and takes away skin’s natural radiance and youthfulness. The chemicals in a cigarette causes your skin to crave for oxygen. You very well know what happens in the absence of adequate oxygen. It causes sagging of skin, dark circles, and wrinkles. If you don’t care about your heart and lungs, make sure you quit it for your skin.

Wearing too much of make-up

It’s ironical that flaws you hide using make-up are the result of make-up products that you apply on your skin. It’s true that cosmetic companies these days are sensitive towards the use of harsh chemicals, but the products are not completely devoid of them. These chemicals do impact skin and make it age faster. Use of too much of make-up day in day out also takes away natural oils of the skin. The oil levels anyway keep decreasing with age. Therefore, try not to layer your skin with products, read ingredients on the bottle, keep it light and take a break in between from make-up.

Skipping sunscreen

When it comes to skincare, skipping sunscreen is considered as a cardinal sin. Don’t commit this mistake if you’re looking for effective anti-ageing tips. It acts as a shield between your skin and sun’s harmful UV rays. These rays penetrate the skin and destroy the youthfulness. It may also lead to skin cancer at a later stage of life. UV rays are responsible for premature ageing and wrinkles on face. Do not step out without your sunscreen and reapply it after every three hours. If it’s too much for you to remember, invest in a moisturiser that comes with SPF.

You are short-tempered

Anger is anyway not healthy, and it inhibits anti-ageing process. But did you know it causes ageing? Anger affects the way skin heals and rejuvenates itself. It hinders the collagen production, crucial substance required for skin healing and its radiance. This slowed production of collagen causes wrinkles and dark spots. Do your skin a favour and eliminate it from your personality. Instead consider meditation, deep breathing or yoga when you feel angry or need to vent.