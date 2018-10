For your health as well as skin fruits are always a good option. Fruits always give you the best benefits whether they are consumed or used topically. They make your skin healthy and glowing. One such skin-friendly fruit is kiwi, which is rich in vitamin C and E. Also, it contains a lot of antioxidants that are beneficial for your skin.

Kiwi keeps your skin youthful, rejuvenates your skin, fights acne and pimples, gives you clear skin, when applied topically treats sun damage, boosts collagen production in your skin and maintains your skin’s elasticity, reduces the appearance of dark circles and treats dark spots too. And, if you have dry skin, try home-made kiwi toner it will surely help you to get rid of those flaky skins.

Here’s how you can make home-made kiwi toner:

All you need to do is to take 1 kiwi, 4 tablespoons of rosewater, 1 teaspoon of lime juice and 1 tablespoon of honey. Take a bowl, add rosewater, lime juice, and honey. Until they form a consistent mixture blend all the ingredients properly. After that peel off the kiwi skin and mash it in the bowl. Pour all the ingredients in a mixer grinder and make a liquid paste. To make it a bit watery you can add little water to the mixture while grinding. Once done, for future use strain the mixture and pour the kiwi toner into a spray bottle. Ensure that you store this kiwi toner in a cool and dry place. Every night before going to sleep you can use this toner on your skin. This will work overnight on your skin and let you wake up to a glowing face the next morning.

However, for dry skin, you can also make a kiwi face pack at home. Although it works similar to the toner and gives you the same effect, but it promises an instant glow. So, here’s your chance to have a glowing face despite your dry skin if you have an upcoming function to attend and are not keen on visiting a salon. To get a glow like never before give this home-made kiwi face pack a chance.