Are you scared of skin pigmentation and aging problems? Daily consumption of almonds may help reduce the severity of facial wrinkles and skin pigmentation in post-menopausal women with a skin condition. Yes you read that right. a recent study which was published in the journal Nutrients has shown that a daily snack of almonds in place of other nut-free snacks improved measures of wrinkle width and severity in postmenopausal women. The new study involved 49 healthy postmenopausal women with Fitzpatrick skin type 1 or 2 which is characterized by an increased tendency to burn with sun exposure. Researchers at the