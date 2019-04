For most men, hair is a sign of masculinity and for most men, losing hair is equivalent to losing their manhood. While hair does start sprouting for most men during their teenage years, there are some who are unable to enjoy a moustache or beard even after their teenage days are over. It may be due to hypogonadism. Beards are the latest trend and a light beard might be quite embarrassing for those who are trying to grow their beard but unable to due to medical reasons.

Most men and boys today are hence curious to know about the procedures to get a fuller beard. Facial hair transplant is one of the most reliable solution for this. Dr Arihant Surana, Head Medical Director & Chief Hair Transplant Surgeon, Alvi Armani shares his thoughts on the same with us.

Men, looking to undergo a facial hair transplant, might be those who have:

• Scars because of any trauma, surgical procedure or burns

• Other medical reasons such cancer or infections

• Loss of hair, due to previously conducted transplant surgery or surgeries

• Long standing conditions such as alopecia areata

Beard hair transplant begins with detailed medical and psychological consultation. Everybody who wants to have a thick beard is not the right candidate for beard transplant. Dr Surana suggests the first step is to meet with the surgeon for evaluation and expectation alignment. Read: Home remedies to grow beard faster.

This is followed by certain blood tests and designing to discuss the area where hair needs to be implanted. You can also explain your requirements or expectations as to what kind of beard shape or style you are looking for with your doctor. The hair from your scalp is used for beard transplants. Also, if you have light eyebrows or sidelocks, you can even get transplants for these areas.

You will need 3 days of post care after the transplant. The hair growth on beard starts after 3-4 month and takes approximately 1 year for complete results. Facial hair transplants also include transplant on scar tissue, burn scar and eyebrows transplants. The procedure is safe and long term. Read: All you need to know about beard dyeing.

Image Source: Shutterstock