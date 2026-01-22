Air Pollution Causes Hair Fall in Over 70% of Urban Indians: How Smog, Dust, and Free Radicals Are Weakening Your Scalp

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Air pollution is part of the fast-moving urban life today; environmental factors are hardly avoidable. It is a hard fact that while the development of pollution causes is quite visible and well-identified in our skin, most of the ominous effects on our scalp and hair usually remain unidentified. This can be considered a partial reason for the alarming rise in cases of hair fall due to increasing levels of air contaminants.
According to Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist, Hair Transplant Surgeon and Founder of SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi Saket, 'Exposure to environmental pollution, mainly airborne pollutants such as particulate matter (PM) weakens the hair follicles, making them more susceptible to hair fall'.
Air pollutants such as dust, smoke, and other harmful chemicals like sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide deposit on the scalp and individual strands of hair, coating them with impurities. These block the follicle and interfere with the normal secretion of oil apart from impeding hair growth. Over time, this makes the roots weak, which leads to hair thinning and break easily, leading to hair fall.
Pollutants create harmful molecules called free radicals, which can damage hair and scalp. These molecules make hair weak and take away important nutrients from the scalp, causing dryness and irritation.
Here are the top four symptoms of pollution-induced hair damage that you may notice when exposed to poor air quality:
While complete avoidance of pollution is not possible, a proactive hair care routine can minimise the negative exposure. Regular scalp care will promote a healthy scalp and protect your hair from harmful effects due to environmental pollutants. Ultimately, healthy hair begins at the scalp. If you notice buildup, scalp irritation, redness, or increased sensitivity, it is advisable to see a certified dermatologist or hair specialist.
