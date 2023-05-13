Ageing Vs Anti-Aging: Ingredients To Use And Avoid Through Ageing

The initial indication that your skin is starting to age is its appearance of dehydration. This can manifest as pigmentation variations, such as slight differences in facial tone and a few dark patches near the eyes. Additionally, dryness becomes evident, and the pores appear more prominent. Finally, Dr Rashmi Shetty, Cosmetic Dermatologist, Ra Skin & Aesthetics - Mumbai & Hyderabad, shares that fine lines and creases become more noticeable, and the skin loses its radiance.

Over Time

Fine lines become more prominent, and the collagen and elastin that provide a tight and youthful structure begin to diminish. As you enter your 40s, shadows become visible on the cheeks, particularly in front of the ears. Laugh lines, crow's feet and frown lines create a perpetually stressed and saddened expression.

Reviewing This Step-By-Step

The first sign is dryness and dullness, which gets aggravated due to sun exposure. Using ample sunscreen, moisturizer, and a night cream comprising collagen boosters is a good start. One could also consider Omega 3 supplements a Vitamin C serum for pigmentation and an antioxidant supplement. Amino and essential fatty acids are vital for thinning skin and wrinkles. You could acquire them through supplements or eating the right foods.

The Last Is Facial Sagging

This could depend on genes, lifestyle, attitude, bone structure, etc. Incorporating the aforementioned with Vitamin D3 and calcium supplements could prevent this. Finally, engaging in a bit of Botox and fillers or even a few superficial peels and mesotherapy could aid in reducing a few of these signs. However, this must be done after consultation with a dermatologist.

In Terms Of Ingredients Or Practices To Avoid

The first one is excess exfoliation, including BHAs, scrubs, and the like, as it could inflame, irritate and expose the skin to aggressors such as the sun, dust and pollution, accelerating the ageing process. Similarly, incorrect use of actives such as retinol or Vitamin C on dry skin or mindless use of salicylic acid, which leads to increased exfoliation, could also lead to premature ageing.

In-Clinic Treatments

Another point to be mindful of is doing your in-clinic treatments such as botox and fillers like hyaluronidase, collagenase, fat dissolving injections, etc. and using skin-lifting equipment such as HIFU and the like. As this has become quite a commercial space now, there may be times when such treatments are administered more often than needed or more than required, pushing the skin to age faster. All said and done, to truly understand this, get better clarity on the ageing process to reverse it or slow it down.

