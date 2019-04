Home remedies for hair involve the use of natural ingredients that promote hair growth and boost its health, shine and strength. The home remedies for hair are great to deal with a variety of hair problems. All you have to do is use some things from your kitchen and you are all set. Just add these ingredients to your hair oil and get rid of some common hair problems.

To get rid of lice

Mix coconut oil with neem and curry leaves

Blend dry neem and curry leaves. Heat a few spoons of coconut oil in an iron kadhai and fry the powdered leaves. Add a cup of coconut oil. Let it cool. Massage the oil from scalp to tips at night. Comb through your hair to remove the dead lice and then wash off.

To reduce hair fall

Mix mustard oil with henna

Take about 250 grams of mustard oil and heat it in a vessel. Next, take sixty grams of henna leaves and add them gradually to the oil as it heats. Now continue heating this mixture on a low flame till the oil turns brown. Let it cool, then strain it through a fine muslin cloth into a glass bottle. Apply this to your hair overnight and then wash off the next morning.

To promote quick hair growth

Mix castor oil and coconut oil with coffee ground

Heat a kadai on the stove and slowly add the oils and add the coffee grounds or powder. Stir slowly for 10 minutes. Once done, keep it aside and let it cool before application. Apply on your hair twice a week for about 3 weeks to see the difference.

To prevent greying of hair

Mix coconut oil with amla

Dry a few pieces of amla in the sun. Grind it coarsely and then mix it with 100 ml coconut oil. Keep it in an airtight glass bottle and keep the bottle in the sun daily for 15 days. Strain the oil and store. Use this oil regularly on your hair.