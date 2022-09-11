Add The Goodness Of Miraculous Aloe Vera Gel To Your Beauty Regimen

Aloe vera gel can be beneficial for your skin and hair in more ways than one. Here are all benefits of using aloe vera gel for your skin and hair.

Among the many plant ingredients that are in use today, Aloe Vera is one of the most versatile. It has been known for its healing properties since ancient times. It contains zinc, which has a healing effect on wounds, burns and eruptions. It has shown remarkable results on sun-damaged skins, with its moisturizing, softening, soothing and healing actions.

Aloe Vera can be used in home care if the plant is available at home. The gel obtained from the plant itself is the leaf pulp and is found in the inner portion of the leaves. The aloe juice is found just beneath the outer skin of the leaves. However, while using it directly on the skin at home, one should wash the plant well and observe total hygiene. Read on to know how aloe vera can be a great addition to your skin and hair.

Aloe Vera For Skin

The aloe vera gel is a powerful natural moisturizer and seals off loss of moisture. It also softens dead skin cells and helps their removal, leaving the skin smoother and brighter. In fact, it helps the normal functions of the skin by improving its capacity to retain moisture. The removal of dead cells not only makes the skin smoother but also improves the skin's normal functions.

Aloe Vera also has an astringent action and tightens the skin, thus protecting it from early ageing. It has shown remarkable results on sun-damaged skins, with its moisturizing, softening, soothing and healing actions. In fact, it can also be used to control acne and helps to heal and minimize acne scars. Aloe Vera has antioxidant properties and thus boosts the skin's cell renewal process. Therefore, the regular use of products containing aloe vera helps to delay visible ageing signs on the skin. It is ideal for general cosmetic care too and is added to skin care products and lotions, like cleansers, moisturisers, serums, gels, masks and so on. Here's how to use aloe vera for your skin and hair:

The aloe vera gel or juice may be applied on the face daily and then washed off with plain water after 20 minutes. It helps to soften and moisturize the skin. In fact, used regularly, it helps to restore the skin's youthful properties. Applying aloe vera is useful during winter and summer. In winter, it helps to relieve dryness and maintain the soft texture of the skin. In summer, it soothes the skin, especially after sun exposure. It soothes the skin in cases of sun damage or sunburn. It also moisturizes the skin, without making the skin oily.

Aloe Vera can be added to face masks. Take one tablespoon of oats or Multani mitti, one teaspoon each orange peel powder and curd and one tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Mix together and apply on the skin, washing it off after 30 minutes.

Aloe Vera For Hair

Here's how to use aloe vera for your hair:

Aloe Vera can also be used on the hair. It relieves dryness and softens the hair. The gel may be applied on the hair and washed off with plain water after 20 minutes. It helps to soften and smoothen rough hair.

It can also be added to hair packs. For a cleansing pack, take gram flour (besan), curd and one tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Mix into a paste and apply on the hair.

For extremely dry, rough and brittle hair, mix well together one egg, one tablespoon castor oil, the juice of a lemon and one tablespoon aloe vera gel or juice. Apply on the hair and wear a plastic shower cap. Wash the hair after half an hour.

(The article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)

You may like to read