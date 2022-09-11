Add The Goodness Of Miraculous Aloe Vera Gel To Your Beauty Regimen

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Among the many plant ingredients that are in use today, Aloe Vera is one of the most versatile. It has been known for its healing properties since ancient times. It contains zinc, which has a healing effect on wounds, burns and eruptions. It has shown remarkable results on sun-damaged skins, with its moisturizing, softening, soothing and healing actions.
Aloe Vera can be used in home care if the plant is available at home. The gel obtained from the plant itself is the leaf pulp and is found in the inner portion of the leaves. The aloe juice is found just beneath the outer skin of the leaves. However, while using it directly on the skin at home, one should wash the plant well and observe total hygiene. Read on to know how aloe vera can be a great addition to your skin and hair.
The aloe vera gel is a powerful natural moisturizer and seals off loss of moisture. It also softens dead skin cells and helps their removal, leaving the skin smoother and brighter. In fact, it helps the normal functions of the skin by improving its capacity to retain moisture. The removal of dead cells not only makes the skin smoother but also improves the skin's normal functions.
Aloe Vera also has an astringent action and tightens the skin, thus protecting it from early ageing. It has shown remarkable results on sun-damaged skins, with its moisturizing, softening, soothing and healing actions. In fact, it can also be used to control acne and helps to heal and minimize acne scars. Aloe Vera has antioxidant properties and thus boosts the skin's cell renewal process. Therefore, the regular use of products containing aloe vera helps to delay visible ageing signs on the skin. It is ideal for general cosmetic care too and is added to skin care products and lotions, like cleansers, moisturisers, serums, gels, masks and so on. Here's how to use aloe vera for your skin and hair:
Here's how to use aloe vera for your hair:
(The article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)
Follow us on