Nowadays, almost everything contains activated charcoal, from your ice cream to cocktails. Charcoal has been a staple in the wellness and health industry for years. It helps to remove toxins and chemicals from the body. Activated charcoal is great for oily skin as it helps to soak up excess oil and impurities. Basically, it is a carbon which is treated with oxygen and is put to extremely high temperature. As a result of this, you get microscopic particles. The tiny particles have the ability to extract the dirt and the excess oil from your skin, as they can enter the pores when applied to the skin. Activated charcoal is also known as activated carbon.

Now, you can reap all the benefits of activated charcoal with this sugar-based scrub prepped with avocado oil. Use this DIY activated charcoal body scrub in the shower twice or thrice a week to remove all the dead skin cells and to unblock your congested pores. You can also use this mixture on your body to fight breakouts. This body scrub is ideal for all skin types, especially for acne prone or problematic skin. Sugar is a great exfoliator and avocado oil helps to get a supple skin.

Ingredients:

1/4th cup white sugar

2 tablespoon avocado oil

3 activated charcoal capsules

How To Prepare:

Add the sugar in a bowl

Then add the avocado oil.

Next, add the activated charcoal capsules to the mixture.

Mix all the ingredients properly.

Apply it to a small part of your skin before applying it to your whole body.

Keep it for 2-3 minutes on the skin, let it dry and then rinse your body with lukewarm water.

How to Use:

Use in the shower 2-3 times a week. Massage a handful of activated charcoal scrub into your whole body concentrating on the areas that need a good exfoliation such heels, elbows, legs, etc. Avoid using it on the face. Rinse it off with warm water using a soft cloth if possible.

Note: Ensure you rinse away any excess charcoal from your shower after use.

For preparing face mask all you have to do is to mix some activated charcoal powder with coconut oil or aloe vera gel and apply. You can also add some of this to your face pack or simply mix with some olive oil and use.

