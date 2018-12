Have you ever tried using rosehip oil? ©Shutterstock

Many prefer facial oils to cream or lotion moisturisers for their daily skin care regimen. There are many reasons for that. Oils help replenish your skin’s moisture faster than moisturisers. Facial oils are believed to have a higher concentration of potent active skin-beautifying ingredients than moisturizers. Facial oils are lightweight, fast absorbing and you need a very little quantity t cover your face.

Olive oil: The Mediterranean olive oil is excellent as a facial oil because of the content of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and natural fatty acids in it. It has anti-ageing properties and also nourishes, rejuvenates and guards the skin against environmental damage.

Argan oil: Argan oil has high Vitamin E and fatty acid content which makes it excellent for the skin. Your skin will be instantly moisturised, soft and glow after just one application of the oil.

Coconut oil: According to Dr dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty, it contains linoleic acid, which is hydrating and has anti-ageing properties. It also protects your skin from UV damage and helps deal with eczema.

Rosehip oil: Rosehip oil has skin lightening and anti-ageing properties. It is rich in Vitamin C and rejuvenates your skin. It is also ideal for stretch marks.

Avocado oil: Avocado oil has abundant proteins, vitamins and minerals which make it a very effective facial oil for dry skin. It is also good for reversing signs of ageing like wrinkles, crow’s feet, laugh lines.

Almond oil: Sweet almond oil is rich in Vitamin E & D, minerals such as calcium, potassium and magnesium. It delays ageing, reduces acne and dark circles. It is very good as an undereye cream. It can also be used as a lip balm for restoring moisture in your lips and for healing cracked lips.

Jojoba oil: Jojoba oil helps retain moisture in the skin and keep it hydrated and looking fresh. It also helps moisturize the skin without clogging the pores.