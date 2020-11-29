In one word, “Acne” is a pain! And the worst part is, they make a grand entry on our face when we least want them to. These breakouts on your face can be highly distressing, not only because they are painful but also because they leave behind hideous scars that never really go away. Also Read - Cystic acne troubling you? Dermatologist weighs in on how to treat these zits

Acne develops when pores become clogged or infected with bacteria. Acne is the most common skin condition worldwide. How to get rid of this problem? Well, you might be surprised to learn that you already have several acne remedies in your own home — and your kitchen of all places. Here are a few home remedies that can help you get rid of those acne super fast.

HOME REMEDIES FOR ACNE

Acne treatment can take time to show the results but for that don't lose your patients. Your skin is delicate and thus use the below-mentioned home ingredients to treat your acne problems.

# GARLIC

Garlic is a potent ingredient that can be used for getting rid of pimples in a hurry. It can do wonders for your skin as well. It has active ingredients like zinc, selenium, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin C. Take a garlic clove. Peel the skin out of the garlic. Then, using a knife, slash small lines in the clove so that the juice can easily transfer to your skin. Once you are done with this, apply the clove directly on the pimple. Just rub the clove on the pimple for about 30 seconds.

Remember, garlic is a potent ingredient and so it can cause some sensitivity and redness on the skin, even sting a little. If your skin is sensitive, make sure you do a patch test on your arm to see if you can tolerate the sensation. And if you can, go ahead and rub it on the pimple. Let the juice be on it for the night and wash your face the next morning. You will be surprised to see that the pimple has either disappeared or has shrunk in size making it missable to others.

# NEEM

Neem has long vied for a top spot in many Ayurvedic medicines. It is packed with several skin and hair care benefits, from antiseptic and anti-inflammatory to antibacterial and anti-ageing. How to use it for treating pimples? All you need is to make a face pack. You can also add a few rose petals to make it more healthy for your skin.

Take some neem leaves and rose petals, boil them, and strain the water. Then, cool the water and apply the solution with the help of a cotton ball on the affected area or you can set the mixture in the ice tray and apply the ice cubes in the morning and evening after you wash your face.

# TURMERIC

Turmeric is extremely good for your skin. This is likely due to the spice’s anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties, and its ability to significantly improve the severity of skin conditions like acne, alopecia, atopic dermatitis, oral lichen planus, pruritus, and psoriasis.

Take a bowl and add two tablespoons of gram flour and 2 tsp each turmeric powder, sandalwood powder, and ghee (clarified butter) or almond oil, and then mix everything well. Add water to make it a paste. Apply the pack on your face and neck (or the affected areas) and leave on for 5-10 minutes. Rinse with normal water.

# CUCUMBER

Cucumber juice is jam-packed with astringent properties which not only help in shrinking your pores but can help your skin breathe as well. Furthermore, it can help remove the dirt and oil present in your skin and unclog your pores. Its anti-inflammatory properties can help you treat acne.

Grate a cucumber and extract its juice, take some honey and cinnamon powder and mix it and apply it to the affected area. You can skip honey if you are allergic to it.

# GREEN TEA FOR ACNE

Catechins are present in green tea which are antimicrobial in nature and may help you get rid of the acne-causing bacteria. The anti-inflammatory properties of green tea can dampen the inflammation and redness that one may experience due to acne. Furthermore, it is loaded with antioxidants and can reduce your scars that are left behind due to acne.

All you need to do is to brew some green tea and cool it. Then, set it in the ice tray and apply the ice cube to your acne. Do not put the green tea ice cubes directly on the acne or on your skin, wrap those cubes with a muslin cloth and apply it.

REMEMBER: Homemade facial masks can rejuvenate your skin and help clear acne — and all of these recipes use common ingredients found in your pantry and refrigerator. Try one or more of these remedies to treat pimple-prone skin and see how your skin responds.

In case of severe acne problems make sure to consult with a dermatologist. Also, not just what you apply but also, what you eat is important. Drink water and keep yourself hydrated, avoid oily and spicy junk foods, include more green in your diet, and drink detox drinks that can cleanse your inside and help your skin glow.