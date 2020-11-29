In one word “Acne” is a pain! And the worst part is they make a grand entry on our face when we least want them to. These breakouts on your face can be highly distressing not only because they are painful but also because they leave behind hideous scars that never really go away. Acne develops when pores become clogged or infected with bacteria. Acne is the most common skin condition worldwide. How to get rid of this problem? Well you might be surprised to learn that you already have several acne remedies in your own home — and your