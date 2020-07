The changes in the weather during the monsoon can take a toll on your skin. As your skin gets constantly exposed to humidity and heat, it may become susceptible to dehydration and damage. Monsoon season is associated with various skin problems such as acne, allergies, and rashes. So, it is important to take extra care of your skin during the rainy days. Also Read - Acne: Treat this condition with these essential oils

Moist weather combined with the heat can increase the production of sebum, making the skin look greasy. An oily skin invites dust, dirt, and sweat which causes the skin pores to become clogged and leads to acne breakouts. If not treated on time, they can end up leaving marks on one's face. Is acne giving you sleepless nights? Don't fret, there are many effective home remedies to treat acne. Here are a few simple tips you should try this monsoon –

Neem leaves or neem oil

Neem is one of the easiest and most effective home remedies to treat pimples/acne. Simply make a paste of a few neem leaves and apply it on your face and other affected areas. Leave it for 10 minutes and then wash with cold water. You can also add turmeric powder and milk to the paste. Apply it for a few days and your skin will become blemish-free over time.

Not just the leaves, but the fruit of the neem tree can be used to treat skin problems. Gently rub the insides of the neem fruit on the acne and leave it to dry. Use a gentle cleanser to wash the area. Do this daily and say goodbye to acne.

If you can’t find neem leaves or fruit, use neem oil. Mix a few drops of neem oil with coconut oil and apply it on the affected areas for acne-free monsoon season.

Honey and brown sugar scrub

To make this scrub, thoroughly mix one tablespoon of honey with three tablespoons of brown sugar. Gently scrub this mixture on your face and wash off after 15 minutes. This home remedy can help prevent acne and leave your skin feeling smooth and flawless.

Potato slices

A hot plate of potato fritters with tea– this is something everyone enjoys on a rainy day. But those potatoes can also help fight your monsoon acne. Yes, you heard it right. Potatoes can act as an antidote to your pimples. Cut a potato into thin slices and rub them on the affected areas. Do this regularly and your acne will be gone in no time.

Regular steaming

All you need to do is steam your face for a few minutes. This will help open the pores and reduce acne breakouts. Adding a few neem leaves in the hot water may give you even better results.

Astringent for oily skin

Always wash your face after coming home from outside. For those you have naturally oily skin, use an astringent after cleansing your face. This is to remove leftover dirt and oil from the pores.

Besides following this skincare routine, pay attention to what you eat and drink during the monsoon season. Avoid alcohol, replace coffee with herbal teas, and say no to spicy food to prevent skin breakouts during monsoon. Drink lots of water and eat plenty of fruits and vegetables to keep your skin healthy and acne-free.