One of the most colourful Indian festivals, Holi is everybody’s favourite festival. Throwing colours at each other, bingeing on sweets and other delicacies, coming back home and trying to remove all the colours off your skin, it is all a part of the fun and frolic that comes with this festival of colors. People spalsh colours on each other and generally have a fun time. But then, there are always two sides to this festival. Though you may enjoy it to the fullest, you might end up with acne, allergies or dermatitis if you use chemcial-based colours. Preeti Seth, a cosmetologist and wellness expert, Pachouli Spa and Wellness Destination, lists ten reasons why Holi can be really bad for your skin and health. Also Read - COVID-19 Guidelines For Holi: 5 States In India Where Gatherings Are Banned

1. Holi colours can lead to many skin allergies and rashes. Also Read - Castor oil for dark circles: Here's how to use it

2. Exposure to colours can lead to eye infections and temporary blindness. Copper sulphate, which is present in some of the colours, can be very dangerous to the eyes. Also Read - DIY oatmeal face masks to treat acne, blackheads and other skin problems

3. The silver colour that has become popular might have cancer causing chemicals in it, leading to skin cancer.

4. The different types of chemicals found in colours are harsh for skin and lead to skin rashes,dryness, acne and dermatitis.

5. Lead oxide which is present in the black color can harm your kidneys and can even cause renal failure.

6. As far as hair is concerned, there are chances you might experience dry scalp, dryness and rough open cuticles. It may also lead to an itchy scalp and irritation in the skin.

7. Colors are often made up of silica, glass and other substances that can harm your skin and eyes. Go for organic colours that are skin-friendly and have no chemicals.

8. Pregnant ladies must avoid being in contact with colors as it can lead to many complications like foetal abnormalities.

9. Asthma and lung congestion are other complications which are some of the harmful effects of these colors.

10. Excessive use of colors can lead to irreversible damage to the skin so one must always be careful about it. You don’t want to spend a day full of fun only to follow it up with regular visits to the dermatologist.

Have a safe and happy Holi! Take care of your skin, hair and health.

Image Source: Shutterstock