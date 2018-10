Coffee grounds are not just for making coffee. They can be used as a very powerful beauty tool too. Yes, coffee makes for a very effective, natural beauty ingredient. You must know the correct way to use coffee. This is how you can go about it:

Coffee and yoghurt mask for dry skin: Just grind coffee bean whenever you want to sue them in any beauty regimen. Keep this in an airtight container. Try to make and use a fresh batch frequently. Did you know that application of coffee can help you get rid of cellulite, make the skin smoother and more even toned? All you need to do is mix ground coffee with thick yoghurt and apply this to your problem areas like face, back or feet. Wait for about 15 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water. Yoghurt will help moisturise the skin while the coffee works its magic.

Coffee and honey scrub for acne-prone skin: You mix 1 tbsp of ground coffee with 1 tbsp of honey in a clean container. Apply this of cleansed skin in circular motion for about 3 minutes. This is an excellent exfoliating scrub. Keep the scrub on your face for the skin to absorb coffee and honey for about 15 minutes. Once the scrub dries off, wash off with lukewarm water. ALong with moisturising, honey will also help get rid of bacteria causing acne.

Coffee and coconut oil pack to get rid of blemishes: Warm some coconut oil. Mix equal parts of ground coffee and organic coconut oil. Then apply it in a circular motion all over your body and face. Both coffee and coconut oil will help heal and lighten acne scars and blemishes and reveal glowing skin. Using warm coconut oil will open up the pores and help your skin to absorb the ingredients better.