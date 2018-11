It is very easy to make beauty blunders because most of us lack proper information on skin care and makeup. This Diwali and festive season, you must be wary of common blunders to get glowing skin:

Forgetting to remove makeup at night: “You will be surprised how many are guilty of going to sleep with makeup on and waking up with dull skin and skin eruptions. Makeup blocks the pores, along with the skin’s natural oil. Makeup can even contain ingredients that are potential skin irritants. Also, the repair and restoration work of the skin occurs while we sleep at night, so it is important to keep the pores free and the skin cleansed. Cleansing the skin at night is a prime requisite for glowing skin,” explains beauty guru Shahnaz Husain.

Using too much soap and water while washing your skin: People with oily skin tend to wash their face with soap and water too often, thinking that it will reduce the oiliness and keep the skin free from pimples. This is a misconception. Too much soap and water washing destroy the natural acid mantle. The healthy skin is slightly more acid than alkaline. The skin should not be washed with soap and water more than twice a day. Soaps make the skin too alkaline and this actually predisposes it to bacterial attack, leading to skin problems like acne. It also removes the natural glow.

Exfoliation: how much is too much? Exfoliation of the skin with facial scrubs is essential for skin care. Scrubs contain grainy substances and ingredients that soften and remove dead skin cells. This actually brightens the skin and adds a glow. This is ideally suited to oily skin, as it also helps to dislodge and discourage blackheads. But, over-exfoliation of the skin can make the skin dry and rough, robbing it of its natural glow. Exfoliate the skin once a week. For very oily skin, twice a week will do.

Using a very light coloured foundation in order to look fair: Using a foundation that is much lighter than your normal skin colour makes the face look like a mask. The idea is to try for a natural look, but one should also try to cover up dark spots and blemishes. First, use a light coloured foundation on areas with dark blemishes. Pat it on the skin. Do not rub it into the skin. Then use a foundation which is closest to your normal skin colour all over the face, blending with a damp sponge.