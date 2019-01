Acne is one of the most common skin problems dermatologists come across. Everyone faces a breakout at some point in their life. Usually, acne breakouts start during puberty due to hormonal activity. Acne also occurs when the skin produces excess sebum, there is clogging of the pores and when there is a bacterial infection. Genes also play a role. Oily food and milk products may aggravate acne. A hormonal imbalance like PCOS and hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy and infertility treatments could also cause breakouts. Certain medications like anticonvulsants, steroids can lead to breakouts too. A proper skin care regimen can help you keep acne and oily skin under control.

Dr Padmavathi Surapaneni, Pragna skin and laser clinic, Hyderabad says, “Wash your face two to three times a day preferably with an oil control face wash that contains either salicylic or glycolic acid. Avoid scribing your face when you have an active infection and do not pop pimples as that may leave a scar. Make sure you wash your hair regularly especially if your scalp is oily and if you use hair products that are loaded with oils and conditioning agents. While they could be great for your hair, it can create problems when rinses out into your face, shoulders and back. Moisture your face with a non-comedogenic, water-based light moisturiser. Use sunscreen in your daily beauty regimen which will help in preventing dark spots.”

Consult your dermatologist if the zits are not under control with your skin care routine. Avoid using over the counter products as some may contain steroids which may harm your skin in long run.

For mild acne, topical creams with clindamycin, Bpo, or retin creams at night will suffice. You may need antibiotics along with creams if they are moderately severe. Also, your dermatologist may recommend chemical peel therapies with salicylic acid, glycolic acid or retinol peels, once a fortnight (4-6 sessions). Peels will exfoliate the upper layer of skin, reduce the clogged pores as well as reduce the sebum (oil) secretion and reduce the bacterial infection. You will get new rejuvenated skin. By the end of the sessions, you will get an even-toned skin free of acne and marks.

Blue light laser for banishing pimples and marks

Some people with severe acne may develop pitted scars. These can be tackled by fractional lasers. “I use fractional co2 laser from Lumenis, these lasers pass through the upper layer of skin and stimulate collagen, which is the support tissue of our skin and fills the pits leading to reduced scars and smooth rejuvenated skin. Non ablative erbium glass laser also works in the same way but it doesn’t remove the upper epidermal layer so the downtime will be less. But you may require more sessions to get the same result as co2 lasers. Microneedle radiofrequency devices are the latest and show improvement in scars with less downtime, but these may be more expensive,” Dr Padmavathi says.