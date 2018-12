Acne or pimples or acne vulgaris is one of the most common skin infections that afflicats us staring from puberty. An increase in the production of the hormone testosterone in both males and females is primarily to be blamed for acne. Excess secretion of sebum (oily liquid which prevents the skin from drying) also leads to the formation of acne. Some other reasons for acne include dirt, oil, clogged pores, and unhealthy diet. The most common areas of acne appearance are the face, near the chest and the back as they have more sebaceous follicles (which are responsible for secreting sebum). Blackheads, whiteheads, pimples, zits, etc are all different grades of acne depending on the severity of the problem. A number and women undergo treatments and apply acne fighting creams regularly to prevent and reduce the appearance of acne. However, there are other ways of fighting acne too. Here are some measure you ought to take for the acne menace.

1) One of the most excellent natural solutions for acne is bitter gourd juice. This is because, according to Ayurveda, bitter gourd acts as a blood purifier and has powerful anti-bacterial properties that help flush out toxins and the free radicals out of the body thus keeping the skin clean and clear through internal cleansing.

2) Drinking lots of water is one of the easiest solutions for acne. Water flushes the toxins out of the body. Not just water, make sure to include some fresh fruit juices or coconut water too.

3) Never touch your face. Our hands are generally full of bacteria and these can transfer easily on to our skin and lead to pimples. If you want to apply a cream or wash your face, first make sure to wash your hands thoroughly.

4) Ditch the cheap cosmetics. These include chemicals in them that can clog your pores or cause allergies with prolonged use. Invest in high-quality cosmetics or those that are natural and organic.

5) Stress is one of the major triggers of acne. Make sure to practice yoga asanas, deep breathign and exercises to keep stress away and your mind calm.