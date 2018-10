Shopping, organizing, inviting guests, trying out wardrobe and jewellery are just some of the chores brides-to-be are busy with just before their wedding. There’s so much excitement that all the stress is bound to take a toll on your skin and hair. Besides, many brides-to-be also tend to ignore their diet or skip meals because of their busy schedules. This doesn’t spell well for the health of your skin and hair and you could actually end up looking extremely dull and tired on your wedding day despite all the makeup. Here are some tips by Dr Jaishree Sharad that all brides-to-be need to follow to look stunning on their wedding.

Brides-to-be must use sunscreen with SPF 30 and reapply every 2-3 hours. All your shopping trips and running around in the sun can cause massive damage to your skin and it can look tanned, get blemishes, and boils and appear dull and dehydrated on your wedding day. Those who have oily skin must wear a matte or gel or oil-free sunscreen. Don’t forget to wear sunglasses and hats.

Avoid sugar and salt. Stop eating sugar at least 10 days before your wedding and lessen the salt quantity too. With less sugar and salt, your eyes will not look puffy but will instead look bright and fresh. Drink lots of water and lime juice, coconut water, or fresh fruit juices. Do not have packaged drinks, coffee or tea. Eat bright-coloured fruits.

Moisturise your skin: Use a good moisturiser once in the morning after a shower and then at bedtime right after cleansing your face.

If you want to do facials or other skin treatments at your parlour, don’t do them right before your wedding. Start doing these at least 3 months in advance. These advance bridal packages, peels, polishing, laser rejuvenation, photo facials and other facials could cause some reaction, pimples, boils or pigmentation on your skin. You don’t want that to happen on you D day It is better to experiment months before so you know what works and what doesn’t.