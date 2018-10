Did you know that oranges contain citric acid and vitamin C which have skin rejuvenating properties? That’s why citrus fruits like oranges are known to refresh the skin and eliminate acne. Orange peel and orange juice can be used for the beauty benefits. Oranges also contain beta-carotene, folic acid, phosphates, iodides, iron, phytonutrients and flavonoids that can help you deal with dark spots and blemishes, dull and oily skin. Try these orange face masks.

Orange and rosewater face mask for skin brightening: for skin brightening: All you need to do is grind a few pieces of the orange peel to make a paste. To this paste, add 2 teaspoons of rose water and mix well. Apply the orange paste smoothly all over the face and leave it for 15 minutes. Wash thoroughly with cool water.

Orange and milk face mask for dry skin: Both the orange peel and the milk will hydrate the dry skin. In a bowl, mix 2 teaspoons orange peel powder with 1 teaspoon milk. Add 1 teaspoon coconut oil to the mixture. Apply the mixture on your face and allow it to dry for 15 minutes. Then gently rinse your face thoroughly with warm water.

Orange-yogurt peel off mask for dull skin: To half a cup of yoghurt add two tablespoons fresh orange juice and make a fine paste. Use this as a mask on your face, neck and arms for 20 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water.

Orange and lemon mask for oily skin: Add a few drops of lime juice and some honey to powdered orange (dry the peels and then blend them to make powder) and then mix it well to make a pack. Apply it on your face and neck and leave it to dry. Then wash it off with cool water and pat dry. This pack is suited for oily skin.