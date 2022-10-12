Acne Problems? Know How Birth Control Pills Can Help

Get rid of pimples by simply keeping your hormones balanced!

Birth control pills, as the name denotes, is to prevent pregnancy. Nowadays, these pills are not just meant for women who wish to prevent pregnancies but for other things that can make women's lives easier. Birth control pills can help get rid of acne. Women who experience unrelenting acne problems due to various reasons often use these pills for relief. So, how do these pills work and are they one hundred per cent effective? It is important that you understand how women's hormonal system works in order to understand how these pills might help them. Just as women's hormones play a huge role in controlling the menstrual cycle on a monthly basis, it also plays a huge role in skin health and hair health. You'll notice your skin glowing around the time of ovulation, thanks to estrogen. And those pre-period breakouts - those are an effect of declining hormones.

How Does The Birth Control Pill Work To Prevent Pregnancy?

Essentially, when you pop a birth control pill, you are consuming hormones to halt ovulation. A birth control pill contains both the hormones estrogen and progesterone, says experts. So when you have a continuous supply of these hormones, the signals to develop eggs from the brain to the ovaries stop, thus inhibiting ovulation and controlling birth. There are the male hormones, or androgens, which women have small amounts of in their blood, and sometimes exceed their limit. Acne, hirsutism (increased male pattern hair growth) occurs due to an excess of these male hormones over the female ones.

Birth Control Pills Help Control Skin Outbreaks Too

The level of androgens in the body sometimes causes breakouts on the skin and the birth control pills helps control them as well as decrease facial hair growth. These pills affect the amount of hormones the body secretes and keeps them in control so that there it is neither excess or too less. These hormones also help keep the skin healthy and glowing and get rid of any kind of break outs. As hormones are the reason for acnes, if they are kept in check, the skin will not suffer from such problems anymore.

Only a doctor can recommend which pills would be best to keep the hormones in check. So, it is best to get a prescription from one before starting oral contraceptives. Sometimes, these pills are not recommended for women who experience frequent strokes, heart attacks, uncontrolled blood pressure, liver problem, family history of gynecological cancers, and so on, warns experts. A key rule: do not self-medicate. Consult your gynecologist before getting on birth control once they've assessed your health factors. And while they may help in keeping your skin acne-free, it is only possible to retain that inside-out glow by making - and sustaining - mindful lifestyle modifications like a good diet, proper sleep, and regular exercise.