Acne and diet: Dermatologist-backed list of foods that may trigger breakouts - And what to eat instead

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Written By: Dr. B. L. Jangid | Published : May 4, 2026 4:59 PM IST
While there is no scientific evidence that eating certain foods causes acne, they can aggravate the problem if you already have acne-prone oily skin, causing additional breakouts. It's always a good idea to keep a close eye on your eating habits and pay attention to how they affect your skin. However, everyone's body and skin are unique, and everyone reacts to food in various ways. So, if you discover that a particular meal or dietary item causes acne, you should avoid it. Before experimenting with your diet, it's always a good idea to consult with a dermatologist to determine what works best for you and your skin.
Make sure to avoid these foods if you are dealing with acne problem:
Refined sugars and processed carbohydrates can spike blood sugar levels, leading to increased insulin. Elevated insulin may stimulate oil production, which can clog pores and worsen acne.
Foods with a high glycaemic index like white bread, pastries, and sugary snacks are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream. This rapid spike can increase oil gland activity, raising the risk of acne flare-ups.
Highly processed, oily, and calorie-dense foods may contribute to inflammation and excess sebum production, both of which are linked to acne severity.
Soy contains phytoestrogens, which may influence hormonal balance in some individuals. Hormonal fluctuations can lead to increased oiliness and acne in sensitive skin types.
Several studies have found a possible link between dairy intake and acne. Milk may increase insulin levels and affect hormones, potentially aggravating breakouts in some people.
If you are dealing with the acne issues, add the below-mentioned foods to your daily diet:
There's no one-size-fits-all acne diet. What triggers breakouts in one person may not affect another. The best approach is to observe how your skin reacts to different foods and seek guidance from a qualified dermatologist before making major dietary changes.
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