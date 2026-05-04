Acne and diet: Dermatologist-backed list of foods that may trigger breakouts - And what to eat instead

Diet may not directly cause acne, but foods like sugar, dairy, and junk can trigger breakouts. Add antioxidant-rich foods and consult a dermatologist for guidance.

Written By: Dr. B. L. Jangid | Published : May 4, 2026 4:59 PM IST

Image credits by: What foods should you eat if you have acne? | Exclusive expert column by Dr B.L Jangid.

While there is no scientific evidence that eating certain foods causes acne, they can aggravate the problem if you already have acne-prone oily skin, causing additional breakouts. It's always a good idea to keep a close eye on your eating habits and pay attention to how they affect your skin. However, everyone's body and skin are unique, and everyone reacts to food in various ways. So, if you discover that a particular meal or dietary item causes acne, you should avoid it. Before experimenting with your diet, it's always a good idea to consult with a dermatologist to determine what works best for you and your skin.

Foods That May Worsen Acne (Avoid or Limit)

Make sure to avoid these foods if you are dealing with acne problem:

1. High-Sugar Foods: A Major Acne Trigger

Refined sugars and processed carbohydrates can spike blood sugar levels, leading to increased insulin. Elevated insulin may stimulate oil production, which can clog pores and worsen acne.

2. High Glycaemic Index Foods and Breakouts

Foods with a high glycaemic index like white bread, pastries, and sugary snacks are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream. This rapid spike can increase oil gland activity, raising the risk of acne flare-ups.

3. Junk and Processed Foods: A Risk for Oily Skin

Highly processed, oily, and calorie-dense foods may contribute to inflammation and excess sebum production, both of which are linked to acne severity.

4. Soy Products and Hormonal Imbalance

Soy contains phytoestrogens, which may influence hormonal balance in some individuals. Hormonal fluctuations can lead to increased oiliness and acne in sensitive skin types.

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5. Dairy Products: What Studies Suggest

Several studies have found a possible link between dairy intake and acne. Milk may increase insulin levels and affect hormones, potentially aggravating breakouts in some people.

Foods That Can Help Cure Acne

If you are dealing with the acne issues, add the below-mentioned foods to your daily diet:

Avocado: Rich in Vitamin, it's packed with anti-inflammatory fats and will give your skin that radiance. It will also make it less prone to inflammation, which will help to reduce acne breakouts. Beetroot: This vegetable when consumed in the form of juice, is considered high in antioxidants, which can help you combat acne and pimples. Drink beetroot juice blended with cucumber or carrot juice if you have acne or pimples on your face. Berries: Dark berries, such as blueberries and blackberries, are known to be antioxidant powerhouses. Antioxidant-rich foods can help to reduce mild to moderate acne. Broccoli: This green vegetable is high in vitamin A, B complex, C, E, and K, as well as other minerals. These potent antioxidants aid our skin in a variety of ways, including the capacity to battle acne.

There's no one-size-fits-all acne diet. What triggers breakouts in one person may not affect another. The best approach is to observe how your skin reacts to different foods and seek guidance from a qualified dermatologist before making major dietary changes.

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