A Robust Skin Barrier Is Crucial For Optimal Sensitive Skin Health: 6 Expert Tips To Achieve This

Maintaining a robust and strong skin barrier, the outermost layer of the skin, is important to maintain and display a flawless look.

This exclusive interview with Dr Dyotona Sen, Head of Medical Affairs, Galderma India and South Asia, reveals why you need to work towards a robust skin barrier.

Our skin is the body's largest organ and acts as the first layer of defense in keeping us healthy. It constitutes around 15 per cent of total body weight and is one of the most important organs of the human body. And, the skin is also the first thing that gets affected by environmental stressors and toxins. This can result in the loss of the natural glow of your healthy skin. When it comes to skin health, the skin's barrier is the most important thing you should protect.

To get a better understanding of the role of a healthy skin barrier in your skin's appearance, TheHealthSite.com reached out to Dr Dyotona Sen, Head of Medical Affairs, Galderma India and South Asia. She also sheds light on what you can do to support and restore a weakened skin barrier for optimal skin health. Scroll down to know what Dr Sen has to say about this.

What Is the Skin Barrier?

The outermost layer of your skin is referred to as the skin barrier. Its function is akin to that of a brick wall, shielding your body from external stressors such as pollution and UV radiation. It retains moisture to keep your skin hydrated and transports essential nutrients to your skin. Your skin's appearance and health are largely determined by the state of your skin barrier.

If your skin barrier is robust, it will efficiently retain moisture, resulting in supple, smooth, and elastic skin.

Moreover, it will help to repel environmental irritants like pollution and reduce the likelihood of skin sensitivity and irritation.

However, if your skin barrier is impaired, you may experience a range of skin problems. If you have sensitive skin, your skin barrier may be thinner, allowing irritants to penetrate and moisture to escape, leading to skin dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness, and a weakened skin barrier.

Tips to Restore a Weakened Skin Barrier

If the above signs ring a bell for you, it may be time to actively work towards restoring your skin barrier. By incorporating the following steps in your daily skincare routine, you can achieve healthy-looking skin again.

Use a mild cleanser and avoid scrubbing or rubbing too hard as that may cause inflammation

Use lukewarm water when washing your face or showering, as hot water can strip away natural oils and lead to dryness and irritation

Pick a good moisturizer that will help keep the skin soft and hydrated. A moisturizer enriched with a blend of niacinamide, panthenol, and hydrating glycerin can help improve the resilience of sensitive skin and restore the skin barrier

Avoid using harsh exfoliants or chemical peels that can damage the skin's protective barrier

Eat a healthy, balanced diet rich in vitamins and antioxidants to support overall skin health

Avoid using too many skincare products at once, as this can overload the skin and lead to irritation and damage

A weakened skin barrier is not irreparable. By prioritizing your skin, re-examining your skincare regime and learning how best to support your skin barrier you can achieve healthy, glowing skin and take control of your skin health.

