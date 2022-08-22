A Green Tea A Day Will Keep Skin And Hair Woes At Bay

Green tea is a healthy drink that contains innumerable benefits for your skin and hair. Here's all you need to know.

Present-day research has revealed the innumerable benefits of green tea for both health and beauty. Just drinking green tea is said to be preferable to any other beverage, due to its high antioxidant content. These not only have health benefits but actually help to delay the visible signs of ageing on the skin and hair. They prevent and retard the degeneration caused by oxidation damage. Here are all the benefits of green tea for skin and hair.

Green Tea For Skin And Hair

Green tea also has many benefits in beauty care. Ground almonds, green tea leaves and curd will make a good facial and body scrub. It also has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and can be used to control an acne condition. Make a powder of green tea leaves and mix it with a little cinnamon powder and lemon juice into a paste. Apply this to the areas with eruptions and wash off with plain water after 20 minutes.

Green tea is also said to prevent hair loss if it is taken daily. It also makes a useful hair tonic and remedy for scalp conditions like dandruff. Research indicates that it can also help to soothe the scalp in conditions like psoriasis and dandruff. Use it as a last rinse after shampoo. Take a green tea bag and a cup of hot water to make a green tea hair tonic. You can even add a little lemon juice to it. Apply it to the scalp with cotton wool and leave it on for 20 minutes. Green tea is also said to help control hair loss and condition the hair, as it contains Vitamins C and E. It not only restores health to the hair and softens it, but also adds a healthy shine.

Use green tea as a hair rinse after shampoo. Boil 4 to 5 cups of water. Put green tea leaves in a bowl and add the hot water to them. Cool and strain. Add the juice of a lemon and use it as a last rinse after shampoo. In fact, soaking your fingers in green tea helps to add shine to the nails, while tea bags, used as eye pads help to reduce puffiness around the eyes and induce relaxation. It is said to help reduce stress. Steep green tea bags in hot water. Allow them to cool and use them as eye pads.

Other Health Benefits Of Green Tea

Here are all the health benefits of green tea you should know about:

Green tea for cancer

Recent studies carried out by Cancer Prevention Research have also shown that green tea may lower the chances of prostate cancer. This is due to an active component in green tea known as "catechins." The studies show that catechins actually reduce cancer cell growth and even simulate the death of the cancer cells. The way green tea leaves are processed also helps because green tea leaves are steamed, which helps in preventing catechins from oxidising.

Green tea for weight loss

Drinking green tea daily seems to be a good option because it has great benefits for health. For instance, regularly drinking green tea is said to help in losing weight. It increases fat oxidation and eliminates excess water from the body. Green tea is also said to lower cholesterol levels due to the presence of tannins and also lowers blood pressure. However, those who are on medication for such ailments should not discontinue medication without consulting the doctor.

Green tea for teeth

Drinking green tea actually benefits the teeth and refreshes the breath. Green tea mouthwashes are also available. You can make a cup of green tea with one tea bag and wash your mouth with it. You can also make a paste of green tea leaves and mix it with baking soda. Use it on the teeth like tooth powder and also massage the gums with it.

(The article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)

