Your skin says a lot about your health. If you are suffering from any health conditions, it will be picked up by your skin. Diseases can change how your skin looks. Your skin is the largest organ in your body. A proper skin care routine is therefore, needed to maintain it even when you are not in the best of health. Stress is one such condition that can give you a sallow look. It can bring on an unhealthy pallor to your appearance and you look more unwell than you really are.

Stress and anxiety can lead to the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and you can exhibit dark circles under your eyes. When you are under a lot of stress, your body produces the stress hormone cortisol. This hormone affects collagen and breaks down the connective tissues that give your skin its elasticity. Moreover, anxiety can give you wrinkles on your forehead. Both these together can cause eye bags to appear too.

Here, let us see how you can reduce the impact your health can have on your skin.

Keep yourself from frowning

Be aware of facial expressions when you are under a lot of stress. If you catch yourself frowning, stop. This will prevent the formation of fine lines and wrinkles.

Try some visualisation

If you are stressed, just take a few deep breathes and then visualize your relaxed self. Keep your eyes closed. You will immediately feel better and more relaxed. You can also try any meditation technique that makes you comfortable. Make this a part of your skin care routine if you are prone to chronic stress. It will help you look radiant and bring a glow to your face.

Drink more water

As we mentioned earlier, the stress hormone affects skin elasticity. So, as part of your skin care ritual, drink a lot of water. It will prevent your skin from drying out. This will also improve skin elasticity. Be sure to drink 8 to 9 glasses of water every day.

Sleep

This is the best remedy for stress. Just go to sleep. This will also rejuvenate your skin and you will wake up radiant. Besides, you will not be able to frown when you are asleep, right?