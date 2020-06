Read this in Hindi. Also Read - 5 things to keep in mind when treating a burn at home

If you burn your skin, you are often left with a permanent scar. Yes, burn scars are difficult to get rid of and it stays as a constant reminder of the painful accident. But if you really try, you can always use some methods to fade away these marks. Here are some effective home remedies using traditional Indian herbs to get rid of burn scars by Dr Uma Singh, medical director of Nomarks (Ozone Ayurvedics). Also Read - Know about these skin benefits of cocoa butter

1. Lemon and tomato juice both can help gently remove the dead skin and help the skin rejuvenate. Lemon has acidic properties that naturally lighten the scars. Freshly squeezed tomato juice is a natural bleaching agent and naturally cures the burn marks. Here’s how you can use them: Also Read - Easy tips to treat minor burns at home

Rinse the burn with cool (room temperature) water.

You will need two clean washcloths, a fresh lemon and some fresh tomato juice.

The burn mark should first be rinsed thoroughly under cold water.

Now, place a moistened washcloth on the burn mark for a few hours.

Meanwhile, keep some fresh lemon juice ready.

Now, moisten the other washcloth with fresh lemon juice and dab the burn mark gently.

After the area is dry, you should apply some fresh tomato juice on the burn mark.

Due to its strong natural bleaching effect, you can get rid of the burn mark in just a few days.

Repeat this procedure about twice a day on a regular basis to be rid of burn marks. Here is how lemon juice can help lighten acne scars and marks too.

2. Another good way to remove scars at home is to use almond oil.

Gently massage the scar with almond oil.

Massaging the scar twice a day will help to progressively reduce the scar.

Almonds are great for your hair as well. Here’s how to give your skin and hair an almond therapy.

3. Fenugreek seeds also help in getting rid of scars.

Soak the fenugreek seeds in water overnight and grind it into a fine paste.

Now apply this mixture gently on to the burn marks and leave it on.

Once the paste has dried completely, you can wash it off with water.

Apply this paste regularly to remove the scars.

Cold water with turmeric also has antiseptic properties which work well on burnt skin.

Methi also helps in beating other hair and skin problems like acne, hair fall, itchy scalp, etc.

4. Lavender essential oil is a very effective antiseptic that reduces pain and promotes rapid healing. In addition, lavender reduces scarring.

When lavender oil is applied to a burn very quickly, the burn may heal with no scarring at all.

For larger burns, pour lavender oil onto a gauze or cloth and apply to the burn every few hours. Know how coconut oil and other home remedies help relief itchy skin.

5. The India Yunani Cotton-Ash Paste burn remedy has been used for centuries to treat even severe burns.

Take a large piece of cotton wool (or any kind of pure, white cotton fabric) and burn it (perhaps in a metal pot).

Use the ash of the burned cotton and mix with olive oil to get a thick paste.

Spread this black paste on the burnt skin and cover with a cling film.

Reportedly, the pain disappears in seconds and even the accompanied shock reduces in severity.

If the pain is back, refresh it and use fresh paste on the wound.

Use the paste for a week or so, depending on the severity of the burns.

6. Another age-old remedy is potato peels. They provide moisture and they also have anti-bacterial properties that help in healing. Doctors have found that potato peel bandages work better for minor burns than conventional dressings.

Peel a potato and apply them on the burnt area.

You can even wrap them around the area like a bandage for added relief.

7. An effective home remedy for burns can be made by using barley, turmeric and yoghurt.

Combine equal portions of barley, turmeric and yoghurt.

Apply the resulting paste over the affected areas for pain relief and healing.

8. Last, but far from least, is colloidal silver.

Colloidal silver has wonderful antiseptic and healing properties and helps damaged tissue to regenerate.

Major hospital burn units use colloidal silver bandages and ointments.

Image source: Getty Images