8 best oils to protect your hair and scalp from toxic colours

Good oil creates a protective layer and seals the moisture from harmful chemicals. Check out these best oils to protect your hair and scalp from toxic colours.

Best Oils To Protect Your Hair And Scalp: Holi is fun and festive, but the chemical content in most of the synthetic colours can dry out your hair, resulting in brittle hair. One of the best ways to protect your hair and scalp during Holi celebrations is oiling up your hair before going out to play with toxic colours.

Eight Best Oils To Protect Your Hair And Scalp

Experts note that a good oil creates a protective layer and seals the moisture. This proactive step will help colours come off easily without damaging your hair health. Check out these eight best oils that will shield your hair and scalp against the harmful colours:

Olive Oil: Olive oil contains healthy fats that seal moisture within the hair cuticle. It coats the strands with a smooth surface that minimises drying out and breakage following exposure to colour. It is particularly useful when used on chemically challenged or already dry hair. Mustard Oil: This oil creates a thick coating to cover the scalp and the hair. It is well known for its antibacterial properties, which can help reduce scalp infections that occasionally happen after exposure to harsh colours. Castor Oil: Castor oil has a thick consistency that forms a thick coating on the hair strands. It is better when combined with coconut or almond oil, which provides greater resistance to colour penetration. It further serves to keep the scalp moist. Coconut Oil: Coconut oil is a classic hair care product with a rich texture that coats the hair shaft. Oiling up your hair before playing with toxic colours can help prevent chemicals penerate deeply into the scalp. It also minimises protein loss and keeps strands moisturised even after multiple washes. Almond Oil: Almond oil contains a lot of vitamin E and antioxidants, known to shield the scalp against irritation from chemical colours. Almond oil has a lightweight texture that helps moisturise dry hair and adds a healthy shine. This type of oil is best for individuals who do not like heavy oiling. Argan Oil: Also known as liquid gold, argan oil is packed with antioxidants and vitamin E. It shields the hair from a harmful environment while ensuring soft and frizz-free hair. Sesame Oil: Sesame oil has been in use in hair care practice since time immemorial. It feeds the scalp and helps prevent dryness caused by chemicals. Oiling up your hair before playing Holi can help you detangle because of the way it is naturally conditioned. Jojoba Oil: Jojoba oil is very similar to the sebum of the scalp, hence it is an excellent oil for balancing the production. It forms a light yet effective shield on the colour in addition to calming a flaking scalp. It is an excellent choice for people with oily or sensitive scalps.

Ensure to do a hair care routine before going out to celebrate Holi. Apply a generous amount of oil and tie your hair into braids or buns for added protection. Once the celebrations are over, apply a soft shampoo and then deep condition it.

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.