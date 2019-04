As suggested by aromatherapist Dr Blossom Kochchar, castor and sweet almond oil can strengthen roots. Apply this with the help of a cotton ball and massage gently with your fingertips.

One of the most effective home remedies for dry scalp, hair thinning, split ends and hair loss, castor oil is widely used since decades in various beauty treatments. Owing to its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, it is also a common ingredient in many cosmetics and beauty products. Being rich in proteins, minerals and vitamin E, castor oil works as a magic potion for your hair. Here’s how it benefits your hair and ways you can use it:

Benefits

1. Increases hair growth and controls hair loss

Castor oil carries ricinoleic acid and omega- 6 essential fatty acids, which accelerate blood circulation to the scalp, hence increasing hair growth. It works on nourishing the scalp and strengthening the roots with the help of essential nutrients.

Tip: Mix some coconut oil with castor oil in a small bowl. Take some quantity onto your hands and begin with massaging the scalp well. Once done, cover your head with a shower cap and leave overnight, if possible. Rinse your hair completely, the next day. Check out some great beauty tips by Bollywood actresses.

2. Fights scalp infections and dandruff

Since castor oil possesses anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and antiviral properties, it is the perfect remedy to tackle scalp infections and issues such as bald patches, itchy scalp. These properties reach out to fight pathogens and micro-organisms. Additionally, it clears off the most common hair problem – dandruff.

Tip: For an effective remedy to help curb your dandruff problem, take 1 tablespoon of castor oil along with olive oil and mix with juice out of half a lemon. Apply this well and wash after half an hour. Here are some more ways to get rid of a dry itchy scalp.

3. Reduces split ends

Split ends are another common problem and a natural remedy like castor oil tackles split ends in such a way that the oil penetrates deep into the scalp and helps smoothen rough hair cuticles.

Tip: Castor oil is rather heavy in consistency and hence could do with some olive oil or jojoba oil for better application. Olive oil helps taming down frizzy hair and helps manage split ends better. Apply this on all sections of your hair thoroughly and wash after half an hour. Here are some more natural remedies for split ends.

4. Serves as a natural conditioner and moisturiser

Castor oil is ‘moisture rich’ and penetrates deep into the scalp and conditions the hair immediately. This oil is hence, an easy way to regain lost shine and hair texture. With its exceptional moisturising and conditioning properties, castor oil leaves a coating on the hair shaft to lock the much-needed moisture in.

Tip:Apply some castor oil in your hair at least 15 minutes before using a shampoo. You could also mix a tiny drop of castor oil into your preferred leave-in conditioner and apply it. Another natural way to condition your hair could be with some castor oil, aloe vera gel, honey and lemon juice. Mix these and apply to your roots. Leave this on for half an hour before a thorough wash. You could also curb hair loss with some hibiscus hair packs.

What you should look for when buying castor oil?

It should be cold-pressed and processed, 100% pure, virgin castor oil. Similarly, any oil stating that it is cold-pressed, simply means that it has retained the ingredient’s natural value.

Where can you buy castor oil?

Some brands that offer castor oil (in India) are Pure Castor Oil Ricinus Communis, Sunflower Cold-Pressed Pure Natural Carrier, Aloe Veda Cold-Pressed Hexane Free Castor Oil. Watch: How to choose the right hair care product

Please note: This is not an attempt to endorse any product and the effectiveness of said product may vary among different individuals.

