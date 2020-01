Always apply a moisturizer to your hands after washing them. This will boost the health of your nails and keep your hands beautiful. @Shutterstock

Nails can reveal a lot about you. It can make your hands look beautiful And the colour of your nails can say a lot about any underlying health condition. But aside from this, beautifully kept nails can add to your beauty too. Therefore, you need to take care of this asset. Not doing so will not only make your hands look ugly but also put you at more risk of bacterial infections. This is not very difficult to do. You don’t even have to visit a spa or parlour to get beautiful nails. You can easily do so in the comforts of your home.

Let us take a look at a few things that you can do to enhance the beauty of your hands.

Regular trimmings are important

Keep your nails at a comfortable length. Ideally, you should not let them grow beyond 1mm and 2mm. If you wear them too long, you will also increase the risk of breakage and injury. It also makes them weak. So, trim them regularly. Use a good quality nail cutter and filer to do so.

Practice hygiene

Be sure to sterilize your tools after every use to avoid the risk of bacterial and viral infections. Sterilisation will prevent build-up of harmful microorganisms. You can do this by immersing your grooming tools in alcohol for 10 minutes. Let them dry completely before storing.

Brushing helps too

Use a scrubber instead of a manicure set. This will help you clean difficult-to-reach areas between the nail and the nail bed. It will help you get rid of any hidden germs that may be hiding there.

Use a moisturizer

Always apply a moisturizer to your hands after washing them. This will boost the health of your nails and keep your hands beautiful. Choose a moisturizing lotion that contains vitamin E. This will keep your nails and cuticles strong.

Protect your cuticles

Take care not to cut your cuticles. They offer protection from infections. Moreover, if you injure your cuticles, the resulting redness and pain will cause considerable discomfort.

Never, ever bite your nails

Many people do this at the slightest hint of stress or anxiety. For some, it may have become a habit. But this makes your nails chip. It will cause uneven growth and you may also unknowingly swallow some harmful microbes festering on your nails.