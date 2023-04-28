7 Tips To Make Your Summer Make-Up Last The Whole Day Long

The hot summer days can make your make-up run and give you a botched look. Try these exclusive tips from Shahnaz Husain to get that cool look.

The summer days are hot and uncomfortable. And, if you want to wear make-up, then chances are that you will face time because either it will make you uncomfortable or you may run the risk of looking caked with runny makeup. But if you know the right tips, you can easily look fresh and glow all day long. The golden rule for summer make-up is 'soft, delicate and very sparing'.

Go for water-based make-up items

Water-based and powder make-up items are better during summer. Waterproof make-up cosmetics are also available. For example, waterproof mascaras and eye liners will prevent eye make up from running during the hot and humid season. Waterproof or water-resistant lip colours and lip liners are also available. Or, go for matte (non-shiny) lipstick and add just a dab of gloss in the centre for a delicious pout.

Cleansing is important

Cleansing the skin before make-up is most important. Wash off with plenty of cool water. After cleansing, use chilled rose water to tone and cool the skin. This is not only refreshing, but also helps to close the pores. Dip cotton wool pads in it and wipe the skin. Also, pat briskly on the skin to stimulate circulation and add a glow. If the skin is oily, apply an astringent lotion, using cotton wool.

Choose the right foundation

The aim should be to have a smooth and sheer texture, without too much foundation. In fact, matte (non-shiny), water-based foundation should be used in summer. Dot foundation on the face and blend with a damp sponge or with fingertips. Use foundation with beige tones, rather than pink. I feel beige suits Indian skin colour better.

The right way to apply make-up

When you apply make-up, remember not to smear too much or rub it. Whether it is foundation or blusher, it is best to dot it with a light touch, using a finger tip, or an applicator. It can also be applied lightly and evenly with a damp sponge.

Use primers and powders

Primers and powders help to remove the oily look. Try tinted powders, like warm yellow tones of powder. Bronzing powders may also suit. If you want a really healthy glow without the shine, go for a bronzing powder. Avoid applying too much. It should be lightly applied, using a big powder puff. A powder puff is better than a brush in summer. Or, use only compact powder, which lasts longer than loose powder and provides a smoother finish.

Make-up for the night

At night, you need more colour. Applying lipstick with a lip brush helps it to last longer. The lip colour should match the attire. However, bronze, coral, copper, burgundy and even red would look good for the night. Coral lipsticks are in fashion. A coral or dark pink lipstick may look very attractive, even with light coloured clothes. Apply a hint of lip gloss after applying lisptick. This gives a fresh and cool look.

Blusher is a must

A hint of blusher should be used on the cheeks. A powder blusher is easier to apply. Use it after you have applied powder and at the end of your make-up. Apply on the cheekbones and blend it outwards and slightly upwards.

Tips to make your make-up last longer in summer

The hot, sultry summer days can make your make-up run and this gives you a botched look. Try these tips to look fresh with makeup on for longer during the hot summer days.

Wrap an ice cube in a clean cloth and wipe the face with it, just for a few seconds. This helps to close the pores.

For oily skin, apply astringent lotion with cotton wool, to close pores and reduce oiliness. After a few minutes, apply water based foundation, blending with a damp sponge for a smooth finish. Add a drop or two of water, before applying, to provide a lighter coverage. Then apply powder to 'set' the foundation.

When you apply powder, press the powder all over the face and neck, with a slightly damp sponge. This helps it to set and last longer.

Use powder eye shadows and powder blush-on.

If you use kajal, after applying on the lower lid, just below eyelashes, apply a line of grey or brown eyeshadow over it. This prevents smudging and helps make-up last longer.

Blot the make-up with tissue.

Applying foundation on the lips before helps lipstick last longer.

(This article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)