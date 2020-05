Right from stress, water retention to skin allergies, there can be various reasons, which can cause your face to puff up. @Shutterstock

Nothing is worse than waking up to a puffy and swollen face. This is a common condition which happens with almost everyone. Right from stress, water retention to skin allergies, there can be various reasons, which can cause your face to puff up. And during lockdown when you are stuck at home it is more likely that you'll see yourself in the mirror more often. This aggravates the stress. But, don't worry. Puffy face is not permanent unless there is a medical condition involved. So, make good use of the time at home during lockdown and just follow a few simple tips that will help you get rid of the puffiness. Take a look at these easy-peasy ways to say goodbye to a swollen face and look fresh.

Drink more water

One of the easiest solutions to puffiness or swelling of the face is to drink more water. When you are dehydrated, the cells and tissues in your body absorb the remaining water and hold onto it. This may lead to a swollen face. Therefore, when you increase your water intake, the cells release the stored-up water and the swelling subsides.

Have yogurt

While other dairy products like milk and cheese are known to cause bloating, yoghurt on the other hand may help in reducing it. This is because yoghurt is low in added sugar and contains effective probiotics, which can help in reducing the frequency of bloating.

Apply ice cubes

You can also use a cold compress like ice cubes to ward off the puffiness or swelling in the morning. Wrap some ice cubes in a towel and apply them on the swollen areas of your face for a minute or two after you wake up.

Try raw potatoes

Applying raw potatoes is also an effective way as these veggies have an extremely cooling effect on your skin. You can rub a slice of raw potato on your cheeks to get rid of the puffiness. Keep the raw potato slices on your face for almost 15 minutes and then wash your face with cold water.

Fuller’s earth face mask

Fuller’s earth is a popular clay used in beauty masks. It is known for its magical bleaching properties which work wonders for acne and acne scars. A beauty mask made from fuller’s earth can also help you get rid of the oiliness of your skin along with the puffiness and swelling.

Apply cold calamine lotion

Cold calamine lotion is another easy way to get rid of facial puffiness. Apply the calamine lotion and leave it on for almost 15 minutes. Wash your face after 15 minutes and you will notice that the puffiness has reduced.

Reduce salt intake

One of the main reasons for facial swelling is the high sodium level in the body. This is because salt tends to retain water in the body that causes puffiness. Therefore, try to reduce intake of high-sodium foods. Always look for the level of sodium content in packaged products. For an average adult 2300 mg or less sodium is enough for the day.