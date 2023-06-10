7 Steps That Will Give You A Radiant Look In Summer

During summer, the skin loses moisture due to excessive sweating and dehydration caused by the sun's harsh rays.

Taking care of your face in summer requires some effort, but it is worth it. Follow these steps and experience the difference it brings to your looks.

Summer is here, and with it comes the challenge of taking care of our skin. The harsh sun, humidity, and pollution can take a toll on our face, making it dull, oily, and prone to breakouts. However, with a few simple steps, you can keep your face healthy and radiant throughout the season. In this article, we will discuss the steps to follow to take care of your face in summer.

Step 1: Cleanse Your Face Twice a Day

One of the most important steps in a skincare routine is cleansing. During summer, the heat and humidity can lead to excess oil production, sweat, and dirt build-up on your face, making it prone to acne and other skin problems. Hence, it is essential to cleanse your face twice a day, once in the morning and once before bed, to remove impurities and unclog pores. Use a natural gentle cleanser with ingredients like Neem, Turmeric, and rose extracts that help to even out your skin tone and colour, making them excellent ingredients in a face wash. Turmeric has strong anti-inflammatory properties, which help soothe your skin. Rose extracts and oil is best known for their appealing fragrance and help in making the skin soft and supple.

Step 2: Exfoliate Your Skin Weekly

Exfoliation is an important step to get rid of dead skin cells and promote skin renewal. However, be careful not to over-exfoliate, as it can damage your skin barrier and cause irritation. Use a gentle exfoliant once a week, preferably an exfoliant with natural ingredients like orange, apricot, walnut, lemongrass, and licorice which gently exfoliate dead skin cells, to bring out your skin's natural glow.

Step 3: Retain Glow with a sheet mask

During summer, the skin loses moisture due to excessive sweating and dehydration caused by the sun's harsh rays. Face sheet masks can help to restore the skin's moisture balance, leaving it hydrated and supple. They can also help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving the skin looking younger and more radiant. Especially a sheet mask with natural ingredients like mulethi, Edelweiss herb and berry extracts which helps us to retain the natural glow on our face.

Step 4: Hydrate Your Skin

Summer can dehydrate your skin, making it look dull and tired. Hence, it is essential to hydrate your skin by drinking plenty of water and using a face gel. Look for face gels with ingredients like rose, neem, Kesar, and Aloe vera that suit your skin type, preferably ones that are free from parabens, MIT, and phthalates. Apply it every morning after cleansing and exfoliating.

Step 5: Use Sunscreen Daily

Sunscreen is a must-have in your summer skincare routine. The sun's UV rays can damage your skin, leading to premature aging, dark spots, and even skin cancer. Hence, it is essential to use broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15. It is always essential to go for natural sunscreen which has ingredients like greater galangal, crab apple and Aloe vera that protects you from harmful UV rays, and at the same time, nourishes your skin. Apply it generously to your face and neck, and reapply every two hours, especially if you are spending time outdoors.

Step 6: Avoid Heavy Makeup

Summer is not the time to pile on heavy makeup. It can clog your pores, leading to breakouts and make your face look greasy. Hence, it is essential to go for a minimalistic look with a tinted moisturizer, and a natural lip balm. If you must wear makeup, choose products that are lightweight and oil-free.

Step 7: Eat a Healthy Diet

A healthy diet is essential for healthy skin. Include foods that are rich in antioxidants, like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, in your diet. These foods can help protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals and improve its overall health.

In conclusion, taking care of your face in summer requires some effort, but it is worth it. By following these simple steps, you can keep your skin healthy, radiant, and protected from the harsh summer elements. Remember to cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, use sunscreen, avoid heavy makeup, eat a healthy diet, and stay hydrated. With these steps, you can enjoy a beautiful, healthy-looking face all summer long.

(This article is authored by Dr Chandrika M, General Manager, R & D, Himalaya Wellness Company)

