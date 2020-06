Beauty hacks are common and almost everyone knows something or the other about them. Today you find many beauty solutions on the Internet too. Besides, friends and family are always there to give you beauty advice. In other words, you may be practically bombarded with new beauty information and advice on a daily basis. So, naturally, there are chances that you may come across many beauty myths that don’t really work. Therefore, here we debunk some common beauty myths for you. Take a look. Also Read - Best ways to get rid of grey hair naturally at home during lockdown

MYTH: Go natural, always!

Fact: Most people, especially in India, are under the impression that natural ingredients are always better than the creams and lotions available in the market. But all organic ingredients won't work on every skin type and may not suit your skin. Therefore, consult a dermatologist for the right advice.

MYTH: The higher the SPF, the better

Fact: Applying sunscreen with high SPF is a good practice. However, what most people fail to understand is that they have to reapply the sunscreen every 2-3 hours even when indoors and the sun is not there. Get a sunscreen with UVA protection along with UAB.

MYTH: It is okay to pop that pimple

Fact: This is a very common myth. Also, teenagers can barely resist the temptation to pop it. But, by doing so you are increasing your chance of getting scars. It can also lead to inflammation and longer healing time.

MYTH: Drinking plenty of water and eating right is ALL you need for a good skin

A combination of a healthy diet and proper water intake are essential for good skin but drinking enough water does not mean that you need not moisturize your skin. Also, the kind of creams and skincare products that you need will depend on your skin type. It is important to think of skincare which include exfoliating, moisturizing and toning.

MYTH: Shaving or waxing will make your body hair grow thicker

Fact: Shaving or waxing does not change the thickness rate of growth or even the colour of your hair. However, doing this may give your hair a short tip, that may feel stubbly, making them appear thicker than they really are. Your hair may be more noticeable and seem darker but in reality, they are not.

MYTH: Plucking out grey hair may increase their number

Fact: Hair follicles are individual entities which means that anything done to one hair follicle won’t affect the other. But, plucking a grey hair doesn’t mean that it won’t grow back. This will happen because greying occurs at the follicular level.

MYTH: Pimples develop overnight

Fact: Pimples are a result of accumulated sebum and blockage caused by them which cannot happen overnight. It takes at least a week or so for a pimple to develop and be visible. So, the next time you see a morning zit on your face, it is due to the infection caused in the accumulated sebum. If you want to get rid of your pimple problem, then just make sure you keep cleaning your face frequently with water on a daily basis at least twice a day.