7 Makeup Myths You Should Stop Believing

Check out the list of the top 10 makeup myths and facts to nurture your makeup knowledge!

Makeup is as subjective as it can get. What may be right for me might sound cuckoo to you! Despite what proceeded, there are some things that we should all agree upon unanimously. Please continue reading to find out ten makeup myths that have been debunked by experts.

Some people love wearing makeup and actually wear it everyday and others wear it occasionally, knowing these facts will benefit both category of people. Some misconceptions about makeup and beauty products are also spread by older parents who do not wish their teenage girl to ever use these products. But, everyone deservers the right to know what is the truth.

7 MAKEUP MYTHS DEBUNKED

Know what is wrong and what is right.

Myth: You Do Not Need Moisturizer For Oily Skin

It does not matter if you have dry skin or oily skin, keeping it regularly hydrated is a must. The skin releases a natural oil called sebum. The is our body's way to keep the skin hydrated. The natural oil that the skin secretes is called sebum. Moisturizers help retain the moisture on the outer layer of the skin. This regulation is needed as it also controls the amount of sebum secretion. Too much or too less sebum is also bad for skin. This is achieved with the help of two kinds of ingredients. First is humectants, which draws moisture from the surrounding to the outer layer of your skin and the second is emollients, which form a protective layer and bar the water from escaping.

Myth: Makeup Can Cause Acne

Make-up can cause acne but, only if you go hours and hours without removing it or if you let it sit on your face even while you sleep. A fresh face of makeup can never cause acne unless you are allergic to those specific products. Another thing to be paid attention to is the hygiene of your makeup brushes.

Myth: Makeup Products Do Not Expire

Every product has an expiry date. Be extra cautious of cosmetic products because firstly, they have a a lot of chemical in it that might impact you post expiry date, secondly, expired makeup products can cause skin infections as all of them come with a particular shelf life.

Myth: Sunscreen Is Not Necessary If You Are Wearing Makeup

Sunscreen is always necessary, always. Dermatologists have been so clear about this, especially in the last few years.

Myth: Dusky Women Do Not look God In Vibrant Colors

Well, this holds absolutely no truth in it. From a bright lip to a pop of color on the cheeks, everything looks chic on dusky skin tones. Don't let anything stop you from investing in that hot pink lipstick.

Myth: Not Everyone Looks Good In Red Lipstick

It is a myth that red lipstick does not suit a certain skin tone. There are numerous shades of red that is suited for all kind of people with different skin tones. All you have to do is pick the shade that you like and which suits you. According to general conception, if you have a warmer undertone then any shade of orangish red will suit you, and if your skin is of a cooler undertone, then go for the blue-red shades.

Myth: Only Expensive Products Are Of Good Quality

Makeup products come in a range pf prices. In this range of products, you will find all kinds of quality. Some might be good for you and some might be bad. The composition of the make up products might or might not affect you. But, that does not mean that the quality is bad. It simply means that its composition does not suit your skin type. Unless the product is a cheap knock off of the original product, the quality of every product us good enough.

