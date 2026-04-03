7 common haircare mistakes that damage your hair and natural fixes that actually work

Struggling with hair damage? Know common haircare mistakes you might be making and effective natural remedies to restore strength, shine, and overall hair health.

In the quest for healthy and beautiful locks of hair, we often get into the habit of doing things that not only harm our hair but also our scalp, bodies, and the environment at large. However, with the right decision-making and the use of nature's own cures, you can get your hair back to its original glory while adopting a green lifestyle.

Common haircare mistakes and their natural fixes

According to Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO, Surya Brasil, here are seven common mistakes and how to correct them with the help of nature's own cures:

Overuse of toxic chemical-based hair dyes

Using dyes rich in Ammonia and its derivatives such as Ethanolamine, Triethanolamine, PPD, EDTA, and artificial fragrances has been known to compromise the quality of hair as well as irritate the scalp. Ammonia and its derivatives open up the hair cuticle and alter its structure internally, thereby causing protein loss and extensive dehydrating effects.

Switch to high-performance, herbal-based colour treatments. Henna, Indigo, Acai, Brazil Nut, etc., function as a deposit of colour, covering the hair shaft without damaging the protective cuticle or affecting the scalp.

Washing with the wrong shampoo

Conventional shampoos contain strong surfactants (such as SLS Sodium Lauryl Sulfate) that remove oils from your hair in a very aggressive manner. This usually leads to a "rebound effect," where your scalp overcompensates for the loss of oil by producing even more oil.

Use balanced cleansers that contain natural saponins such as Jua or Reetha. These have a deep-cleansing effect without aggression. They treat your scalp as part of a hair therapy.

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Skipping oil treatments and scalp rituals

Ayurvedic medicine and indigenous culture have long utilised plant-based oils to help keep their strands strong and healthy with luster and shine. The scalp and strands must not be ignored, as this can cause brittle and dull strands.

Using products with hidden chemicals

Even those products labelled 'natural' can harbour 'hidden' ingredients such as silicones, EDTA, and artificial fragrances, which deposit on the hair shafts, locking out moisture. Being a mindful consumer of products, look for the 'friendly' side of nature. Amla, Shikakai, Guarana, and Henna are all 'green' ingredients.

Rough towel drying and brushing wet hair

Wet hair is at its weakest state. Over-towel rubbing or the wrong brush for the job can cause undue stress on the hair, leading to damage and excessive hair fall. Gently pat dry the hair using a soft cotton cloth. A wide-tooth comb is best for detangling. Start at the ends and work your way up. A sealing conditioner is best for safe detangling.

Ignoring scalp health

The scalp is the foundation for hair health. Negligence in this area results in clogged hair follicles, dandruff, and stunted growth. A scalp "detox" is required. A mix of Jaborandi, Ju , and Reetha has natural antiseptic properties that keep hair follicles clear.

Why does choosing natural haircare matter?

True beauty is a manifestation of health. By using cosmetics that not only carry the secrets of the ancient Ayurvedic tradition but also the biodiversity of the Amazon rainforest, you are not simply caring for your hair; you are caring for your quality of life. Always check the ingredients and choose nature first.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.