Shahnaz Husain is known for being the beauty and wellness guru of India. The 76-year-old beauty model has spent years studying the various hidden secrets of skincare. With her knowledge about herbs and Ayurveda, Shahnaz Husain has unwrapped several beauty tips. Beauty is a matter of cultivating some good habits to last you a lifetime. You all know how important it is to take proper care of the skin to make sure the beauty lasts. And with age, it becomes more important to know the right way to take care of your skin. Here are some beauty tips Shahnaz Husain swears by to give you that extra edge: Also Read - Simple Secrets To Healthier Tresses: Home-Made Hair Care Solutions Just For You

Never Forget To Clean Your Face Before Sleeping

Remember to cleanse your face every night, removing make-up and pollutants that are deposited during the day. I use an Aloe-Vera and Lemon cleanser for normal to dry skin. Glowing skin that is free from blemishes is the result of daily, appropriate cleansing. Also Read - Beauty secrets: Sneak peek into ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai's skincare routine

Remove all creams, like cleansing creams, nourishing creams, under-eye creams with moist cotton wool, so that there is no moisture loss. Moist cotton does not absorb moisture from the skin. Also Read - Want fuller brows? These 5 beauty oils to help you grow thick eyebrows naturally

Moisturize Your Skin

Moisture and protection are the life of the skin, especially in winter, to keep the skin soft and smooth. Sun exposure also causes moisture loss. Use sunscreen or sun-block before going out in the sun. Choose high SPF for sun-sensitive skin, while SPF 25 would suit most skins. Use a sunscreen gel for oily skin. When you are at home, apply moisturizer.

“I have normal to dry skin. So, I apply nourishing cream at night, after cleansing, massaging it on the face with outward and slightly upward strokes. I include the neck in my massage routine and wipe off cream with moist cotton wool before bedtime.”

Use A Facial Scrub For Removing Blackheads

Use a facial scrub for blackhead-prone, oily skin at least twice a week. Avoid scrubs on pimples, acne or rash, as well as very dry, dehydrated skin. It can deplete both oil and moisture, causing flaking of the skin. For normal skin, a scrub may be used once a week.

Skincare Is Incomplete Without Some Face Packs

Use a face pack at least once or twice a week. I use a face pack daily. It consists of herbal powder and seaweed lotion, mixed with yogurt, honey, and egg white. If your skin is oily, apply it more often. Packs help to deep cleanse the skin and tighten it, delaying aging signs. The Shahnaz Husain Home Pack suits all skin types.

Take Proper Care Of Your Hair Too!

Keep your hair clean and never neglect to shampoo the hair. It is very vital to your hair looking its best and staying healthy. Use mild herbal shampoo and hair rinse. After washing the hair wrap it in a towel and allow it to soak up moisture. Avoid rubbing the hair. Avoid brushing wet hair. Use a wide-toothed comb.