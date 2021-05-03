Shahnaz Husain is known for being the beauty and wellness guru of India. The 76-year-old beauty model has spent years studying the various hidden secrets of skincare. With her knowledge about herbs and Ayurveda Shahnaz Husain has unwrapped several beauty tips. Beauty is a matter of cultivating some good habits to last you a lifetime. You all know how important it is to take proper care of the skin to make sure the beauty lasts. And with age it becomes more important to know the right way to take care of your skin. Here are some beauty tips Shahnaz Husain