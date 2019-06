Clove is one of the most exotic and ancient spices prized for its aroma and medicinal properties. Native to the Maluku Islands of the Indonesian Archipelago, this spice is extensively used food flavouring, perfumes and breath fresheners. Clove is rich in a chemical compound called eugenol. This is what gives this spice the fragrance it is famous for. You can obtain clove oil after steam distillation of the leaves, stem and buds of the clove tree.

HOW CLOVE OIL BOOSTS YOUR HEALTH



It is one of the most popular essential oils for aromatherapy. Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine have used it for the treatment of a wide range of ailments.

This essential oil owes its medicinal benefits to its anti-microbial, anti-fungal, antiviral, antiseptic and stimulating properties. Clove oil is one of the richest sources of antioxidants. That is why naturopaths and ayurveda experts can use it for reducing inflammation, improving blood circulation and treating acne. Also, it can potentially provide relief from dental problems.

HOW CLOVE OIL IMPROVES YOUR SKIN AND HAIR

It is an excellent choice not only for diseases but also for improving your skin and hair conditions. Here are seven beauty benefits this oil that dermatologists also vouch for.

Treats acne

According to a study published in the journal Dermatologica Sinica, Staphylococcus aureus is one of several strains of bacteria that have been scientifically associated with the development of acne. Clove oil can tame these bacteria. A study conducted at the Burapha University, Thailand, reveals that it can effectively kill the cells of Staphylococcus aureus and various microorganisms attached to it. Its antibacterial and antiseptic properties allow clove oil to fight off acne causing bacteria and disinfect acne prone skin.

Rx: You need to take 3 drops of clove oil and add 2 teaspoons of raw honey in it. Now, mix them together nicely and apply on the affected area. Wash it off after a while. You can also make a facial mask by combining 5 drops of clove oil in ¼ cup of aloe vera gel and store. Keep the mask in an amber container. Apply this gel all over your face and leave it overnight to combat acne.

If you combine clove oil with frankincense it will become the perfect remedy for remove dark circles. This mixture can effectively rev up the blood circulation near your eyes rejuvenate the area.

Rx: Take 2 drops of clove oil and 7 drops of frankincense oil along with a carrier oil. Coconut can be a good option. Now, mix all the ingredients well and store it in a bottle. You can apply this mixture every night on the dark circles. Make sure you do not apply the oil very close to the eyes. This dark circle remedy can damage your eyes if it sneaks into them.

Cures skin infections

As mentioned earlier, clove oil contains a chemical called eugenol that acts as an antiseptic and antibacterial agent. With the help of these properties it can treat cuts and wounds and fight against fungal infections. Apart from this, insect bites can also be cured by this essential oil.

Rx: You firstly need to dilute clove oil with coconut or almond oil and then apply it on the infected area.

Removes skin tags and warts

To get rid of skin tags, warts and other abnormal skin growths, this oil is considered as one of the best options. It helps you due to its strong antiseptic, antimicrobial, antifungal, and antibacterial properties. Also, being hot in nature this helps the skin growth to dry up and shrink fast.

Rx: You can directly apply clove oil on the affected area. Keep applying it throughout the day until the growth shrinks and falls off. Make sure you apply a petroleum-based gel or a lotion on the healthy skin around the warts. This will protect that area from the heat of clove oil.

Treats dandruff

According to various studies, this essential oil can stop the growth of the fungus that causes dandruff. This is due to its antifungal properties.

Rx: You need to add about 10 to 12 drops of clove oil to your regular shampoo and apply it on your hair during bath. You can also add a few drops of thyme oil into it for better results.

Regulates oily skin

Due to its astringent properties, clove oil can reduce the extra oil in your skin and tighten up large pores.

Rx: You simply need to mix ¼ cup of witch hazel and 3 drops of clove oil in an amber bottle. Firstly, clean your face with cold water and apply this mixture all over your face as a facial toner. Use cotton pads for the application.

Thickens hair and promotes hair growth

Clove oil is endowed with properties that stimulate hair follicles. It revitalizes the hair follicles by increasing blood circulation to the scalp. Increased blood flow helps in bringing nutrients to each and every hair follicle. This process boosts hair growth and thickness.

Rx: Pour the shampoo that you use regularly, on your palm. Then add about 10 to 12 drops of clove oil to it. Now shampoo your hair. Simple, isn’t it? Also, you can make a hair growth mask by combining 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and 5 drops of clove oil. Apply this this mixture on your scalp. Let it stay for 30 minutes and then rinse off with normal water.