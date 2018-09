Coconut oil has a long shelf-life and various health benefits. Basically, it is a jack of all trade. You can use it for everything from healing scars to moisturizing dry elbows. According to the experts, for many good reasons, coconut oil is used in many natural beauty products. It is naturally antibacterial and antifungal. Coconut oil is an excellent moisturizer for skin. You can easily incorporate coconut oil into your daily beauty routine. Here we have assembled a few ways to use coconut oil for beauty purposes.

Breath Freshener: Coconut oil has antibacterial and antifungal properties. Gargle with a spoonful of coconut oil for 20 minutes, it can help to give fresher breath, healthier gums, whiter teeth and clear up germs in the mouth.

Body Moisturizer: Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids which makes it an effective moisturizer, and it absorbs quickly. It also makes your skin soft and radiant.

Makeup Remover: Even the most resistant waterproof foundation doesn’t stand a chance in front of coconut oil. Apply coconut oil directly to the face as an oil cleanser, or use a cotton pad and let it sit on your skin for some time. This way all the makeup will melt away.

Face Moisturizer: You can use coconut oil on your face the way you use it for your body to moisturize your skin. To soften the skin apply before makeup and it is particularly effective as a primer. It will give you a dewy and glowy look after you apply your foundation.

Lip Balm: For chapped lips, coconut oil is the ideal remedy especially because it’s semisolid at room temperature. In a miniature jar pack a bit and apply over your lips throughout the day.

Undereye Cream: Use a dab of coconut oil on fine lines and undereye bags. Coconut oil is light enough for the most delicate skin on your face.

Body Scrub: To create an exfoliator mix half a cup of coconut oil with a handful of coarse salt or sugar. After the grains have melted away the moisturizing oil will last.