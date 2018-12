You must have experienced prolonged scratching of your skin due to an irritating fibre, friction, or moisture causes your skin to burn and sting. It can be called as chafing rash. That chafing may lead to bleeding, burning, stinging, red and inflamed skin. You may get chafing rash, when your skin tends to get rubbed against itself, due to that not so friendly clothing, when your skin rubs against the clot, on wearing a wet clothing, and so on. Furthermore, wearing ill-fitted clothes, obesity, breastfeeding and other factors can also cause chafing rashes. So, just opt for these home remedies and you are sorted!

1: You can opt for olive oil

Olive oil is an antioxidant which can speed up the healing of the affected due to its healing properties. It is anti-inflammatory in nature and can soothe your skin. You can take few drops of olive oil on your hands and gently apply it on the affected area.

2: You can opt for coconut oil

The mighty coconut oil contains medium-chain fatty acids which can help you to keep your skin lubricated and reduce inflammation along with swelling. You can apply some coconut oil on the affected area and it will surely work wonders.

3: You can opt for aloe vera gel

Aloe vera can help you to speed up the healing of your skin wounds, and treat chaffing efficiently. The anti-inflammatory property present in aloe vera can help you to heal. Apply that magnificent freshly extracted aloe vera gel and relax! Your chaffing rash will disappear.

4: You can opt for turmeric

Turmeric is loaded with medicinal properties which can help you to treat your skin infections. The curcumin which is there in turmeric can aid in treating chafed skin due to its anti-inflammatory properties. So, what are you waiting for? Just add some water to the turmeric powder and apply it on the affected area. Ta da, you will be able to bid adieu to your rash by doing so.

5: You can opt for cold compress

The anti-inflammatory action of that cold compresses can relieve you from the itching and inflammation. Thus, you will be able to soothe your skin. You can take some ice cubes and wrap them in the clean cloth. Then, place it on the affected area.

6: You can opt for baking soda

The magnificent baking soda can help you to deal with a chafing rash. It is alkaline in nature and can help you to restore the pH of your skin and can speed up your healing process. Furthermore, it is antiseptic in nature and can fight infections. You should add some baking soda to the water. Then, apply that thick paste on the affected area.