6 signs prolonged sitting in an air-conditioned room is damaging your skin

Spending hours in an air-conditioned room? Know six warning signs your skin may be losing moisture, becoming irritated, and needing extra care to stay healthy.

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Many people spend long hours in air-conditioned offices, working from home, or relaxing indoors. Staying in the air conditioned room for a long time without realizing it can have an impact on your skin. When using air conditioners, the humidity in the room is also decreased, causing the skin to dry out, irritate and become more susceptible to damage. When you just see that something's changed in your skin after being in an AC room for hours, it is not your imagination.

If you aren't having any luck with your skin despite regularly using an AC unit, you might have a problem. Check whether you have any of these signs and ways to help treat the issue.

Your skin feels unusually dry and tight

The first sign is that the person feels constantly dry. Dehumidifiers decrease the humidity in the air, so water will evaporate from the skin faster when the humidity level is low. This makes your body and face tight or dry, particularly following bathing. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) states that indoor air that is dry can, in fact, exacerbate dry skin outbreaks.

Your lips keep getting chapped

If you always find yourself grabbing for lip balm at work, it's possible the barren, dry air is to blame. Lips are an area of skin that has less protective barrier than other areas of the body, and thus may desiccate more quickly in an air-conditioned room.

Your skin becomes itchy or irritated

Dry skin is often accompanied by itching, redness and irritation. For sensitive skin or those with eczema, long exposure to air conditioning can worsen their condition. An eczema diagnosis can have damp, cold conditions really set your skin up for eczema breakouts, according to the National Eczema Association.

Fine lines appear more noticeable

The loss of moisture only gives skin a temporary loss of plumpness. This may cause the fine lines and wrinkles to become more noticeable even though they are not permanent. Dry skin can also have a dull, tired appearance. It's also recommended by Mayo Clinic to use moisturizers on a regular basis to keep the skin's moisture barrier intact.

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Acne seems to get worse

Believe it or not, sometimes too dry skin is a problem that can lead to increased oil production. If the skin barrier is damaged, the body might increase its sebum production, which can cause clogged pores and acne in some. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends selecting moisturizers that are non-comedogenic, which means they won't clog pores.

Your skin becomes more sensitive

When a person's skin suddenly gets stinging rash or colors when using skin care products, it could indicate a problem with the skin barrier. A compromised skin barrier will not effectively neutralize the effects of irritants and allergens. Preserving hydration of the skin barrier is crucial to inhibit skin irritations, infections and the loss of water, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

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