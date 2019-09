Globally, avocado has secured the position of an amazing superfood, and for good reasons. Scientifically known as Persea Americana, avocado is a nutritional powerhouse. It is considered as the only fruit with substantial amount of healthy monounsaturated fatty acids. This stony fruit comes with a plethora of health benefits. From helping in digestion to protecting against depression, and decreasing risk of depression, avocado can do almost everything that’s good for you. It is also famous with the name butter fruit.

Regular consumption of avocado can help you maintain healthy levels of cholesterol in the body, boost your vision and prevent or at least delay the onset of osteoporosis. Apart from improving your health this superfood offers a list of beauty benefits as well. In case you are looking for a perfect beauty enhancer, avocado is your go-to option. We tell you why.

Acts as a great moisturizer

Due to the presence of some of the essential nutrients like potassium, vitamin E, lecithin etc., avocado is considered as one of the best fruits that can nourish and moisturize your skin. Notably, the outermost layer of your skin can easily absorb these nutrients.

Prevents and treats acne

Acne is a skin condition that occurs when oil and dead skin get accumulated inside or near your hair follicle preventing oxygen to get inside. Eating an avocado daily can actually help you get rid of this problem. It can keep your skin hydrated and prevent accumulation of oily residue. Additionally, this green fruit has anti-inflammatory properties, that help it in providing relief from redness and inflammation linked to acne.

Improves your nail health

If you want to get rid of dry and brittle nails, avocado is your solution. You can use avocado oil for this. Applying it on your nails and surrounding skin can help reduce breakage.

Relieves eczema

Eczema is a dermatological condition in which your skin becomes dry and itchy. Due to the presence of antioxidants and vitamins in it, avocado can help to heal the skin and treat eczema gradually. Use the oil of this superfood for this purpose. However, do a small patch test on your skin before applying avocado oil.

Helps in healing wounds

According to a study published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, avocado oil can help you heal your wound. What actually help are essential fatty acids and oleic acid present in it. These two can potentially promote collagen synthesis and reduce the severity of wound. The fatty acids can also reduce inflammation during the process of healing.

Soothes a sunburn

Sunburn is one of the most common issues you face. If you step out a lot and expose your body to the sunlight, you will definitely get the burns. This can cause dark patches on your exposed skin. Avocado oil can help you get relief from the symptoms of sunburn like itching, pain, etc. The antioxidants present in it actually help in this regard. Additionally, beta carotene, vitamin D, vitamin E, protein, and essential fatty acids present in this oil can also help in the healing process and soothing the skin.