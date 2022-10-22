6 Pre And Post Festive Tips For Skin And Hair Care

The festival season has arrived, and everyone's busy preparing to celebrate festivals in the most fun and grand manner, especially this year after a two-year gap due to covid. As the festivities are about to begin, most of us are swamped with shopping, staying up late nights for preparations, travelling, working, and trying to look our best with multiple rounds of socializing, and often in the middle of this, we forget to take care of our skin. Can't wait for the festivals, but amid the festivities, let's look at how to take care of our skin and hair before and after the celebrations because there's a fair possibility that your skin will become tired and dull due to pollution and smoke around. We believe prevention is better than cure, so here is an expert-approved skin and hair care guide for the festive season. Dr Soumya Sachdeva, (MBBS, MD, DNB Dermatology) Consultant Dermatologist at Chicnutrix, tells us the pre and post-festive tips for skin and hair care.
Here are some tips you should swear by to fly through festivals like a pro.
Diet: Since we know we will be piling up on calories during the festival season, it's always a good idea to watch your diet a month in advance. Stick to a healthy and balanced diet. Low carbs and salads are always good for at least one meal. A healthy balanced day-to-day diet always reflects on your skin.
Hydrate: Drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated. We all know the number of toxins, smoke, pollution, and parties (with alcohol) that the festival brings, so keep yourself well-hydrated to compensate as much as you can.
Sunscreen: Always wear sunscreen, especially during the Diwali season. Protecting your skin from the pollution around you is extremely important.
Moisturize: A good moisturizer twice a day, according to your skin type, goes a long way in maintaining healthy and supple skin. Choose a good moisturizer that suits your skin best.
Makeup: Never forget to remove makeup before sleeping! Your skin needs to breathe at night, and all the heavily makeup particles, if not cleaned before sleeping, can cause damage to your skin, leading to acne and breakout. Never sleep with makeup on and post-taking it off. Instead, apply a good night cream.
Hair care: Try to keep the heat at bay as much as possible. Blow-drying your hair is always better than ironing your hair. A good hair wash followed by conditioning on alternate days is always a good idea.
Include these pre and post-skin and haircare habits into your routine during the festival and regular seasons as per your requirement. Remember, your skin and hair require special care regularly to keep them healthy and safe.