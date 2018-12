Excessive hair loss is such a common problem these days due to unhealthy lifestyle and pollution that everybody is looking for some tips to get rid of the same. Especially in winters, the dry air sucks out all the moisture from your scalp leading to excessive hair fall. It also causes dandruff making the scalp unhealthy and itchy. And, people generally feels reluctant to go for chemicals or medications as they are fearful of losing more. In such a case, we are left with only natural remedies which are quite famous and reliable as well. Therefore, here we tell you about natural tips that may help you stop constant hair loss and grow the new ones as well.

Onion juice: It is high in sulfur that helps treat hair loss and enhance the blood circulation in the hair follicles. It also reduces inflammation killing the germs causing scalp infection that generally lead to hair loss.

Green tea: Its anti-inflammatory properties prevents hair loss, revitalizes hair follicles and stimulates hair production. Moreover, having green tea regularly makes the body’s metabolism better, further increasing hair growth rate.

Hot oil massage: Doing massage on your scalp with hot oil in your fingers increases the blood flow and eventually strengthen the roots of your hair. It acts like a conditioner.

Beetroot juice: It completes the nutrients deficiency in the body, increases the blood flow and increased the hair growth.

Neem leaves: It has antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties that helps to curb dandruff. Moreover, it strengthens the hair follicles and encourages hair growth. You can try neem pack on your scalp after cleaning your hair and wash it after 30 minutes.

Aloe vera: It has many health benefits and one of them is that it promotes healthy hair growth. Consuming a teaspoon of aloe vera empty stomach daily can-do miracles. It removes the dead cells from your scalp that can clog the roots in your hair. Also, it maintains the scalp’s pH balance. Notably, when mixed with castor oil and applied onto the scalp, it promotes the blood circulation.