6 Natural Ingredients To Look For In Your Summer Skincare Products

Here are 6 natural ingredients that are great for your skin.

Importance Of Hydration: Essential Things To Pack In Your Summer Skincare Bag.

The heat and humidity can leave our skin feeling dry and dehydrated, leading to skin problems such as fine lines, wrinkles, and even acne. That's why it's essential to stay hydrated both inside and out. Water makes up about 60% of our body weight and is vital in keeping our body functioning correctly. Our skin requires adequate hydration to maintain elasticity, firmness, and overall health. When dehydrated, our skin becomes dry and flaky and can crack, leading to premature ageing and other skin concerns. Drinking plenty of water is the first step to keeping your body hydrated, but more is needed. Our skin also needs hydration from the outside in. That's where skincare products come in.

Natural Ingredients to Look For

When it comes to summer skincare, natural ingredients are the way to go. They are gentle on the skin and provide powerful hydration and nourishment. Dr Chandrika M, General Manager of R&D Himalaya Wellness Company, shares some of the best natural ingredients for your summer skincare products.

Rose extracts: Rose extract is known for its hydrating properties and is widely used in skincare products. The extract is derived from the petals of the rose flower and contains natural oils and vitamins. Rose extract also has astringent properties that allow a smoother and more youthful appearance.

Rose extract is known for its hydrating properties and is widely used in skincare products. The extract is derived from the petals of the rose flower and contains natural oils and vitamins. Rose extract also has astringent properties that allow a smoother and more youthful appearance. Edelweiss Herb: Edelweiss is a well-known herb rich in antioxidants and also known to have anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, edelweiss contains compounds that hydrate dehydrated skin.

Edelweiss is a well-known herb rich in antioxidants and also known to have anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, edelweiss contains compounds that hydrate dehydrated skin. Aloe Vera: Aloe vera contains enzymes and antioxidants that help to reduce inflammation and redness, making it an excellent element for sunburned or irritated skin. TRENDING NOW

Aloe vera contains enzymes and antioxidants that help to reduce inflammation and redness, making it an excellent element for sunburned or irritated skin. Neem & Turmeric: They are excellent skin care ingredients known for their antibacterial properties.

They are excellent skin care ingredients known for their antibacterial properties. Cucumber: Cucumber is another natural ingredient known for its hydrating properties.

Cucumber is another natural ingredient known for its hydrating properties. Green Tea: Green tea reduces puffiness and dark circles around the eyes.

Things To Put In Your Summer Skincare Bag

Now that you know the best natural ingredients to look for, let's talk about the products you should pack in your summer skincare bag.

Lightweight Moisturizer: In the summer, you want to leave your skin feeling greasy. Instead, opt for a light moisturizer like face gel that contains natural ingredients like rose, neem, aloe vera, and kesar to hydrate and nourish your skin without weighing it down. Sunscreen: Sunscreen that contains greater galangal, crab apple and Aloe vera to protect can soothe your skin while providing broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays.

RECOMMENDED STORIES