Under-eye bags or puffy eyes become a rather usual complaint as we age. Some may develop it even their 20s. Whenever you get puffy eyes, one thing is plain and simple: You want to get rid of them. But in order to ease this condition, you need to first identify the culprits behind it. In fact, there are many. The most common culprit, however, is weak and saggy skin tissue around your eyes. These tissues lead to fluid retention under the eyes resulting in under-eye bags. Another trigger could be the shift of normal fat, which helps in your eye movement, towards the lower eyelid. Seasonal allergies, alcohol and drug addiction and eczema can also be responsible for puffy eyes.

Use essential oils

As already mentioned, watery puffy eyes can also flame up due to allergies. Allergies are actually the result of a malfunctioning immune system. Essential oils rev up your immune system. So, try dabbing a few drops of essential oils which will help you manage the condition before it gets worse. Peppermint oil, Jojoba oil, and eucalyptus oils are good options. However, it’s best t consult a dermatologist before applying essential oils.

Don’t get too salty

Salt is linked to high blood pressure, but the sodium in it can also cause fluid retention and lead to puffiness under the eyes. It’s best to reduce maintain minimum salt intake or switch to a healthier option: Himalayan sea salt. Avoid high-sodium foods like pizzas, burgers and canned items. Rely more on home-cooked vegetables, especially celery.

Exercise well

Working out is a natural way to reduce your signs of ageing, one among them being under-eye bags. Different forms of exercises, especially yoga gives a youthful glow to your while tightening your facial muscles. Certain yoga workouts involve the application of finger pressure and various facial expressions which go a long way in relieving you of under-eye bag. Moreover, yoga asanas like shoulder stands and back bends enhance blood circulation to the face, draining out the retained excess fluid.

Try changing your sleeping position

Sleeping position too plays an important role in this condition. Sleeping on your back prevents gravity from causing fluid build-up around your eyes. Adding an extra pillow under your head may also work wonders for your under-eye bag.

Remove your makeup before going off to bed

Eye make-up can not only cause irritation but can also be very harmful when you sleep with it. Therefore, make sure to remove your eye makeup before dozing off in order to eliminate any added irritation.

Limit your alcohol intake

Try avoiding alcohol as much as you can because it dehydrates your body and skin. This dehydration can cause the area around your eyes to appear sunken and dark. Alcohol also results in tired eyes.