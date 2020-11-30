Keeping your hair and skin health in check can be a difficult task. But yoghurt can make things easier for you. Here is how you can use the goodness of yoghurt aka dahi to your advantage.

Yoghurt or curd or dahi is probably one food that has made its way into every refrigerator. The refreshing, creamy flavour of this nutrient-rich wonder product makes it a must-have in every household. Non-fat, Greek, strained, flavoured – it comes in a wide variety. But the best one yet is the natural yoghurt as it can help boost several aspects of your health. Plus, it can do wonders for your skin and hair.

Benefits Of Yoghurt For Hair And Skin

The high quantity of zinc and lactic acid in yoghurt, and the mild astringent properties present in it makes it a great product for your hair and skin. It will hydrate your skin and scalp, give your skin a soft sheen and keep it moisturized.

Yoghurt For Skin

Face Moisturizer

Mix 2 tablespoons of yoghurt and one tablespoon of raw honey in a bowl. Mix it well and apply a thin layer on your entire face. Keep it for about 30 minutes and rinse it off with water. Doing this regularly will increase the moisture content in your skin and improve elasticity and brightness.

For Redness And Sunburn

It can help soothe sunburns, blemishes and dry skin. Apply unsweetened, plain yoghurt on sunburned areas to cool it down. How does it work? It contains anti-inflammatory properties and zinc in yoghurt, which is great for the skin.

To Treat Acne

Want to get rid of nasty blotches on your face? Yoghurt is loaded with antibacterial and antifungal properties that can help you get rid of acne. Dip a cotton ball in the yoghurt and apply it on the affected areas. Keep it overnight and wash with cold water in the morning.

Yoghurt For Hair

Hair Conditioner For Smooth Hair

The moisturizing properties in yoghurt make it a great natural hair and scalp conditioner. It even helps repair dry and damaged hair. In a bowl, mix 4 tablespoons of yoghurt, 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and 2 tablespoons of coconut oil. Mix well and apply it on hair strands and let it sit for an hour. Rinse thoroughly with a mild shampoo.

Remedy For Dandruff

Dandruff often stems from a fungal infection that causes the scalp to become irritated and produce flaky skin. Massaging half a cup of yoghurt can help clear out the pesky white flakes on your scalp. It contains natural antifungal properties that can help you remove all signs of dandruff.

Hair Mask To Combat Hair Fall

Combine 1 egg yolk and two tablespoons of yoghurt in a bowl. Apply the mask on the root of your tips and leave it for 30 minutes. Peptides in egg yolk and moisturizing agents in yoghurt help stimulate hair growth and ensure that you get rid of hair fall in no time. Use this mask twice a week for your hair to grow out fast and healthy.

Caution: Even though yoghurt is a natural product and does not have any side effects as such, it is essential to do a patch test before you use it. Also, make sure you are not allergic to it.