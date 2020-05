Use a hair serum after you are done drying your hair after shampooing and conditioning them. Not just it will make your hair look shiny but prevent your hair colour from fading. © Shutterstock.

Fear of the possible damage to their hair makes many people refrain from colouring their locks. It is true that most hair colours contain harmful chemicals that can damage your hair. But if taken proper care your luscious locks may still stay thick and healthy even after getting exposed to those chemicals. If you love experimenting with new looks and often colour your hair, it is important to give it some extra care as well. Also Read - Hair dye causes woman’s head to swell up like a light bulb

Colouring may affect the structure of your hair. The major complaints people come up with after hair colouring are dryness, dullness, frizzy, among others. Moreover, if you’re not using the right products, the damage may be even worse. Therefore, it gets extremely important for you to take proper care of your coloured hair to keep them soft and voluminous. Since you can’t visit a salon now due to the lockdown, you can try some home remedies too. Below are with a few tips on how to take good care of your coloured hair at home for maintaining the shine. Also Read - 4 latest summer hair trends in India you will immediately want to try!

Use sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner

Sodium laureth sulfates or sodium lauryl sulfates are some chemicals which are commonly found in many shampoos. These substances create lots of foam which isn’t healthy for your hair. Not just these chemicals cause irritation in the scalp but can also make your hair look dry and dull. Therefore, it is best to use sulphate-free shampoos and conditioners to avoid hair damage especially for coloured hair. Also Read - These braided hairstyles for coloured hair will steal your heart away!

Use lukewarm water before cold water

The water you wash your hair with also matters when it comes to their health. While washing, shampoo your hair with lukewarm water and then wash them with cold water after you are done with conditioning. This will help in preventing colour fading.

Do not wash your hair daily

We know it is a bit hard to refrain yourself from washing your hair almost daily considering the scorching heat. But, try to avoid doing it. Don’t shampoo your hair more than 2-3 times a week. This is because shampoo contains chemicals which removes oil from your scalp and leaves it dry. Also, it may fade away your hair colour really quickly.

Use a hair serum

Hair serum is a liquid-based treatment formed using silicones which provide a protective layer on your hair fibre and reduce frizz. Use a hair serum after you are done drying your hair after shampooing and conditioning them. Not just it will make your hair look shiny but prevent your hair colour from fading.

Reduce the use of appliances

Hair appliances like straighteners, dryers and more can easily damage your beautiful hair. They can not only make your hair lose moisture and get brittle because of all the heating but can also strip away the colour.

Massage with coconut oil

Massaging your hair with coconut oil can help in sealing the cuticles which will help your hair to get shinier and healthier. And it will also lock the colour in your hair and prevent it from fading away.