6 Common Herbs That You Can Use For Winter Beauty Care

Since ancient times, turmeric was added to body packs, or ‘ubtan’. In fact, it has become a part of wedding rituals.

From basil to aloe vera, beauty icon Shahnaz Husain reveals a few common herbs that can be included in your daily beauty ritual. Read on.

Herbs are used by almost everyone on this planet for various purposes. The healing and medicinal properties of herbs are well known. But did you know that it also contains many properties that can help in maintaining your beauty? In olden days, these were used extensively as beauty aids. Over centuries of usage, it has been seen that herbs have many beneficial properties for both health and beauty. They also contain vitamins, minerals, enzymes and other valuable substances, which are important for the health and beauty of the skin and hair.

Here, let us look at some easily available herbs that can become your beauty buddy.

Basil or Tulsi

This is commonly used for many ailments in most homes. In fact, it is said to help colds and coughs, which are common during winter. It also has soothing and curative actions on the skin and scalp. Boil tulsi leaves in water. Let it cool. Make a paste of the leaves and apply on the skin. It helps to reduce inflammation and cure eruptions.

Turmeric

This is a part of our traditional medicinal and beauty aids since the ancient times, due to its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. It also helps to reduce pain and swellings. Since ancient times, turmeric was added to body packs, or 'ubtan'. In fact, it has become a part of wedding rituals. Turmeric helps to soften and brighten the skin. Used over a period of time, it also helps to remove tan and lighten skin colour.

Use it to remove tan: Add a pinch of turmeric to curd and apply daily on the face. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

Amla

This is one of the most popular ingredients in Ayurvedic remedies. Raw amla is easily available in winter. As far as the health of the skin and hair is concerned, it is said to check hair graying. So, have the juice of one raw amla daily, after adding it to a glass of water. To make amla hair oil, take a handful of dry amla. Grind coarsely and add it to 100 ml pure coconut oil. Keep it in an airtight glass bottle and keep the bottle in the sun daily for about 15 days. Then strain the oil and store, to apply on the hair.

Aloe Vera

This is one of the most useful ingredients for both skin and hair, especially during winter, because it is a powerful moisturizer and helps to relieve dryness of the skin and hair. It contains zinc, which has a healing effect on wounds, burns and eruptions. Aloe Vera seals off the loss of moisture; softens dead skin cells and helps their removal, leaving the skin smoother and brighter. It has shown remarkable results on sun-damaged skins, with its moisturizing, softening, soothing and healing actions. Apply the gel daily on the face and wash off after 15 minutes.

Rose

This is one of the best known plant products, especially in India, and has been prized for its beauty, fragrance and therapeutic properties since time immemorial. Rose water is a powerful skin tonic. It also improves blood circulation to the skin surface. Rose water is said to contain Vitamins A, C, D, E and B3. It also contains minerals, like calcium and potassium. It suits all skin types, including sensitive skin. In fact, it can moisturize oily skin during winter, without making the skin oily. Mix together 100 ml rose water with one teaspoon pure glycerin. Keep in an airtight bottle and apply it to relieve dryness on the face and arms.

Brahmi (Centella Asiatica)

Brahmi is also called Indian Pennywort and is a very common ingredient in Ayurvedic hair care products. It is said to be beneficial in stress-related hair loss. You may get the dry leaves at an Ayurvedic shop. Add a little water to make a paste and apply the pack on the hair, washing off after 20 to 30 minutes. Brahmi hair oils are also available.

So, look at nature with enlightened eyes and make your choices.

(The article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)

