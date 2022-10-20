6 Common Bathing Mistakes You Should Never Make

Some showering habits can be bad for your overall health including your skin and hair.

Keeping all parts of your body clean falls under good personal hygiene and everyone must follow as we take care of our overall health. Our physical and mental health gets affected by the kind of routine we follow to maintain our personal hygiene. If we are not maintaining this, our body becomes a host to all kinds of germs and that will not only make us sick but also decrease our immunity or make others around us sick as well. People who are unhygienic also suffer from loneliness and are more aloof because of their bad habits.

Our body has a million sweat glands. Bathing will help get rid of skin irritation and itchiness. Experts say that it is certainly good to maintain a regular shower routine but it is also good for our health to sometimes skip it. Excess bathing can rid the body of good bacteria and expose us to germs. But this is different under different circumstances which we have elaborated for you.

BATHING HABITS THAT ARE DETRIMENTAL FOR YOUR OVERALL HEALTH

Bathing Too Often

Ever wondered that bathing too much cause problems to your skin, hair and also your overall health? Your skin produces healthy bacteria's and secretes natural oils which really help keep them moisturized and healthy. Washing it repeatedly might strip your skin off of these essential oils and bacteria and make it itchy and dry. And aside from dry skin, bad bacteria might start to enter through the dry cracks of your skin. Exposing your body to normal bacteria and dirt is also not always bad. It helps develop your body's immune system making it stronger. But, it does depend on the kind of climate you live in, in order to know what is good for your skin and hair. If you are living in a tropical climate with high pollution, you should definitely consider taking regular showers, especially during summer.

Wrong Soap

Using the wrong soap can also be bad for your skin. Soaps that are too strong, such as antibacterial soaps can end up killing the good bacteria along with the bad bacteria. This can allow bad bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics to move in. Harsh and strong soaps can also make your skin dry. Soaps that are mild, gentle containing oils and moisturizers are the best and safest options for you.

Wash Your Towels Regularly

Damp towels are a breeding ground for bacteria, yeasts, mold, and viruses. A dirty towel can cause toenail fungus, jock itch, athlete's foot, and warts. Yikes! To avoid this, change or launder your towel at least once a week and make sure it dries between uses. Hang it spread out on a towel bar rather than from a hook to help it dry quicker. Wash towels more often when you're sick and if your home is humid, like during the summer.

Washing Your Hair Too Often

Washing your hair too often can also make the scalp and hair dry and brittle. It is definitely recommended that you shampoo once a week if you have dry hair and scalp. On other days you can wash it with just water if you feel uncomfortable. In case you have oily hair you can wash it more frequently but not everyday. Let your scalp secrets the natural oils in your hair, they are essential for healthy hair.

Using Hot Water

Using blasting hot water all the time during bathing is also not a good step. It will leave your skin and hair very dry, flaky and also brittle. Also, if you have a chronic skin condition such as psoriasis or eczema, you should definitely avoid excess hot water. Lukewarm water is still recommended but hot water is not.

Wash Your Loofah

Loofahs are very effective for scrubbing your body but they are also the perfect hiding place for germs. If you do use a loofah on a regular basis, make sure that you clean it regularly by either boiling it in water or in diluted bleach. It is also not a good idea to leave your loofah in the shower everyday. Sometimes you should let it dry off in the sunshine and that will help get rid of the germs.

